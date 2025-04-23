Our footy experts have made the call on round seven

LAST week was a bit of a struggle for our tipsters, with no one picking more than five correct winners. Queensland reporter Michael Whiting is still out in front, with former Port Adelaide and Hawthorn hero Chad Wingard hot on his tail.

Six teams are getting no love from our experts in the Anzac Appeal Round, including Essendon and Carlton.

Fremantle is expected to get the points at home against Adelaide, while WA reporter Nathan Schmook has gone against the grain as he attempts to claw his way off the bottom.

Check out the R7 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to crypto.com, simply tap here and register your tips. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

MICHAEL WHITING

Melbourne – 24 points

Collingwood

Fremantle

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Geelong

Hawthorn

Last week: 5

Total: 39

CHAD WINGARD

Melbourne - 18 points

Collingwood

Fremantle

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Geelong

Hawthorn

Last week: 5

Total: 38

JOSH GABELICH

Melbourne – 19 points

Collingwood

Fremantle

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Geelong

Hawthorn

Last week: 4

Total: 37

GEMMA BASTIANI

Melbourne – two points

Collingwood

Adelaide

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Geelong

Hawthorn

Last week: 4

Total: 36

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Melbourne - 17 points

Collingwood

Adelaide

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Geelong

Hawthorn

Last week: 5

Total: 36

CALLUM TWOMEY

Melbourne - 8 points

Collingwood

Fremantle

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Geelong

Hawthorn

Last week: 5

Total: 36

DAMIAN BARRETT

Melbourne – 31 points

Collingwood

Fremantle

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Geelong

Hawthorn

Last week: 4

Total: 35

SARAH BLACK

Melbourne - 15 points

Collingwood

Adelaide

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Geelong

Hawthorn

Last week: 3

Total: 35

MATTHEW LLOYD

Melbourne - 21 points

Collingwood

Fremantle

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Geelong

Hawthorn

Last week: 3

Total: 35

SARAH OLLE

Melbourne - 22 points

Collingwood

Fremantle

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Geelong

Hawthorn

Last week: 3

Total: 35

NAT EDWARDS

Melbourne - 18 points

Collingwood

Fremantle

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Geelong

Hawthorn

Last week: 5

Total: 34

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Melbourne - 12 points

Collingwood

Fremantle

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

Geelong

Hawthorn

Last week: 5

Total: 33

TOTALS

Melbourne 12-0 Richmond

Collingwood 12-0 Essendon

Fremantle 9-3 Adelaide

St Kilda 0-12 Brisbane

Port Adelaide 12-0 North Melbourne

Greater Western Sydney 11-1 Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast 11-1 Sydney

Carlton 0-12 Geelong

Hawthorn 12-0 West Coast