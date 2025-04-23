LAST week was a bit of a struggle for our tipsters, with no one picking more than five correct winners. Queensland reporter Michael Whiting is still out in front, with former Port Adelaide and Hawthorn hero Chad Wingard hot on his tail.
Six teams are getting no love from our experts in the Anzac Appeal Round, including Essendon and Carlton.
Fremantle is expected to get the points at home against Adelaide, while WA reporter Nathan Schmook has gone against the grain as he attempts to claw his way off the bottom.
Check out the R7 tips below
MICHAEL WHITING
Melbourne – 24 points
Collingwood
Fremantle
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Geelong
Hawthorn
Last week: 5
Total: 39
CHAD WINGARD
Melbourne - 18 points
Collingwood
Fremantle
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Geelong
Hawthorn
Last week: 5
Total: 38
JOSH GABELICH
Melbourne – 19 points
Collingwood
Fremantle
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Geelong
Hawthorn
Last week: 4
Total: 37
GEMMA BASTIANI
Melbourne – two points
Collingwood
Adelaide
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Geelong
Hawthorn
Last week: 4
Total: 36
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Melbourne - 17 points
Collingwood
Adelaide
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Geelong
Hawthorn
Last week: 5
Total: 36
CALLUM TWOMEY
Melbourne - 8 points
Collingwood
Fremantle
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Geelong
Hawthorn
Last week: 5
Total: 36
DAMIAN BARRETT
Melbourne – 31 points
Collingwood
Fremantle
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Geelong
Hawthorn
Last week: 4
Total: 35
SARAH BLACK
Melbourne - 15 points
Collingwood
Adelaide
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Geelong
Hawthorn
Last week: 3
Total: 35
MATTHEW LLOYD
Melbourne - 21 points
Collingwood
Fremantle
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Geelong
Hawthorn
Last week: 3
Total: 35
SARAH OLLE
Melbourne - 22 points
Collingwood
Fremantle
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Geelong
Hawthorn
Last week: 3
Total: 35
NAT EDWARDS
Melbourne - 18 points
Collingwood
Fremantle
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Geelong
Hawthorn
Last week: 5
Total: 34
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Melbourne - 12 points
Collingwood
Fremantle
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Geelong
Hawthorn
Last week: 5
Total: 33
TOTALS
Melbourne 12-0 Richmond
Collingwood 12-0 Essendon
Fremantle 9-3 Adelaide
St Kilda 0-12 Brisbane
Port Adelaide 12-0 North Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney 11-1 Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast 11-1 Sydney
Carlton 0-12 Geelong
Hawthorn 12-0 West Coast