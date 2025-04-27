Follow it LIVE: Gold Coast v Sydney at 1.15pm AEST

GOLD Coast was denied the chance to remain the only undefeated side and sit atop the ladder after round six with its surprise loss to Richmond last Saturday, but the Suns are back home and will be keen to get back on the winners list.

Damien Hardwick believes he has the list to take his side to September for the first time and a win against the regular finals-fighting Sydney will be a strong statement to the competition.

SUNS V SWANS Follow it LIVE

But nothing will come easy against the Swans who are just as keen to return to the form that saw them lead all comers for most of 2024.

Dean Cox knows his side is slipping off the pace while looking at what seems to be an ever-growing injury list.

Gold Coast goes in unchanged despite their last-start loss, while the Swans have brought in Ben Paton and Peter Ladhams for the injured Sam Wicks and Joel Hamling (omitted).

Learn More 01:35

Gold Coast v Sydney at People First Stadium, 1.15pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Gold Coast: Connor Budarick

Sydney: Tom Hanily

After a horror start to the season Carlton has put together two big wins on the trot and is seeing light at the end of the tunnel.

However, those victories came against West Coast and North Melbourne; Michael Voss will be desperate to claim a big scalp to show his side is back in contention.

BLUES V CATS Follow it LIVE

And there's not many bigger scalps than Geelong who are on fire after three consecutive wins, the latest a mighty effort against Hawthorn on Easter Monday.

There'll be a big crowd at the MCG on Sunday, just the way the Cats like it.

Carlton regains Harry McKay after a week in concussion protocols, who is a straight swap for versatile tall Lewis Young.

Geelong has picked local footy product Oliver Wiltshire for his AFL debut after being plucked from the Bellarine Football League in the 2023 Telstra AFL Draft.

Gryan Miers (concussion), Mitch Knevitt (foot) and Ted Clohesy (omitted) make way for Oisin Mullin and Jhye Clark.

Learn More 01:53

Hawthorn looked like the league's form team after round four, but two losses later and things are a little shaky.

So it's just the right time to come up against the low-flying West Coast.

HAWKS V EAGLES Follow it LIVE

But there's no such thing as a guaranteed win, and the scare the Eagles gave Essendon last round, as well as their first half against Brisbane in round two, are a stark reminder to Sam Mitchell's men that anyone can deliver on the day.

Hawthorn has recalled livewire forward Jack Ginnivan, who comes back in after 22 disposals and four goals in the VFL. He is joined in the side by Henry Hustwaite, who has forced his way in with outstanding state-league form, and rebounding defender Bailey Macdonald.

Changkuoth Jiath among three changes has been dropped, while veteran Luke Breust has been managed and Conor Nash begins his four-game suspension.

West Coast co-captain Oscar Allen returns for his side along with Tom Cole and Noah Long, however midfielder Tim Kelly is out again, this time through injury, while key defender Harry Edwards and young mid Tom Gross have been omitted.