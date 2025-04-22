Nick Daicos in action during Collingwood's win over Brisbane in round six, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD is under the microscope on this week's Gettable.

How does footy's biggest club maximise the premiership window created by the arrival of Nick Daicos, ensuring the Magpies can stay in the hunt for the next decade? And maybe even longer?

What is Collingwood's list strategy? Which rival players does the club have its eye on to target as trade and free agency options? Who are the draftees coming through their system? And what's the pitch to join Craig McRae's side?

Gettable co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge also run their eye over Matt Rowell's impending contract call, what Essendon does with its ruck stocks, the mid-season draftees catching attention, and the father-son guns coming through.

