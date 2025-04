Connor Rozee gets a kick away for Port Adelaide against Sydney in R6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Michael Whiting and Nathan Schmook join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Are the youngsters at the SUNS ready to go to the next level?

- Dean Cox has ended the Tom McCartin forward experiment

- Connor Rozee's stunning move to the half back flank

- Fremantle trying to chase its defensive identity

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify or Apple Podcasts