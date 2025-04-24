ST KILDA will regain Dougal Howard for Saturday's game against Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, but star forward Max King won't return from knee surgery until deep into the season.
Howard completed training at RSEA Park on Thursday morning, ticking off the final box to return after dislocating his shoulder at the end of January.
The 29-year-old underwent a Latarjet procedure on his shoulder in early February and has missed the first six rounds of 2025.
But after completing his rehabilitation, the Saints will welcome the key defender back to support All-Australian Callum Wilkie down back.
Last week, King underwent a second arthroscope on his knee in six weeks after suffering an injury during St Kilda's intra-club in February.
The 24-year-old hasn't played since round 16 last year and only played 12 games in 2024 after 11 the previous season.
The Saints have been reluctant to put a timeline on King's return given the lingering issues with his knee, but are confident the problem has been resolved.
St Kilda coach Ross Lyon said on Thursday he doesn't expect his forward to return until late in the season.
It's understood that King won't play before the club's bye in round 13 and is at least two months away from being available for selection again.
"It's going to be a fair period of time - you're not going to see Max until the late end of the season," Lyon said.
"And that's OK. Is it disappointing for Max and us? Yes. But we have a power forward and he had a great summer.
"The knee is structurally sound, so it gives him a clear runway, whenever that is."
St Kilda will make some changes after the 71-point loss to the Western Bulldogs on Sunday night, but draftee Hugh Boxshall is expected to have to wait a bit longer for a debut.
The 18-year-old has been in strong form at Sandringham and is closing in on a first appearance in the AFL after he had 33 disposals, 21 contested possessions and 11 clearances in the VFL on Sunday.