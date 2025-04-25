Michael Voss says Jacob Weitering will line up against Geelong on Sunday

Jacob Weitering after hurting his leg during the R6 match between Carlton and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on April 18, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

CARLTON coach Michael Voss expects star defender Jacob Weitering to be "ready to go" for Sunday's clash with Geelong despite dealing with a knee issue.

Weitering was left sore after a collision during the Good Friday win over North Melbourne, with his right knee strapped as he trained away from the main group during the week.

But Voss was confident the All-Australian would be fit to take on the Cats.

"[Weitering] should get through most of the training session today," he told reporters on Friday morning. "Fortunately he’s done plenty of the pre-season, had heaps of training and played every game. He'll go through his paces today, but we expect him to be ready to go.

"He's got a great tolerance. When you have to get through a full season, there are times where you aren’t feeling 100 per cent but at the same time, they’re out there to perform.

"He'll be fit and ready to go, and he’s going to have a pretty big challenge on his hands against Geelong this weekend."

Voss confirmed key forward Harry McKay would play after suffering concussion in Gather Round in what was his first match since missing three games due to personal reasons.

McKay's return could mean a reshuffle in attack, with Lewis Young filling the void in his absence, although Voss would not rule out playing all three talls against the Cats.

"Everything is form-based, and [Young] has certainly asked that question. What he did last week and against the Bulldogs, for him to be able to come in and play that traditional utility role has been pretty handy for us," Voss said.

Lewis Young and Charlie Curnow celebrate a goal during the R6 match between Carlton and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on April 18, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

"Knowing that we’ve got a player that we can flip forward and back, we’ve seen across the competition that if you can have that to impact at different stages of the game, it gives you that tactical flexibility."

Veteran Sam Docherty won't play in the AFL this week as Voss seeks to build some momentum after two straight wins.

"We’re looking for the consistency of how we turn up every week: that’s what I’ve been impressed with. In the early stages of the year, clearly results weren’t going our way but it felt like what we were doing here to prepare ourselves was as good as we have been," Voss said.

"We’ve tried to double down on those habits and make sure we take care of what we can control, and not get too lost in what’s being said or the results. Keep our eyes in, look at the next opponent in front of us. I don’t think that’ll change, and I hope it doesn’t change based on whether we’re winning or losing.

"If you have that level of consistency and those habits over time, it’ll work itself out."