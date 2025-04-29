Take a look at how much the world has changed since Jack Crisp last missed a game at AFL level

(clockwise from left): Jack Crisp in 2025, Patrick Dangerfield, Jack Crisp in 2014 and Paul Roos. Picture: AFL Photos

THE WORLD has changed a lot since July 12, 2014 but one thing has stayed the same - Jack Crisp shows up week in, week out.

Without wishing to jinx it, Crisp should this week break one of the longest-standing records in the game when he plays his 245th consecutive AFL game, surpassing the famous mark set by the late Jim Stynes.

Crisp last missed a game so long ago, in round 17 2014, that this proud Magpies man was playing for a different club. The Victorian had, of course, started his career at Brisbane and his streak started with the last six games of the 2014 season, before he was traded from the Lions to the Magpies as the infamous 'steak knives' in the Dayne Beams deal.

Jack Crisp playing for Brisbane against Collingwood in R 21, 2014. Picture: AFL Photos

Since then, Crisp has played 238 games in a row, won two best and fairests and a premiership medal.

To get a sense of just how durable Crisp has been, read on for a not-so-serious reminder of what the footy landscape and the world outside the AFL looked like when he last missed a game.

******

On July 12, 2014 …

* Paul Roos was coach of Melbourne

* Mick Malthouse was coach of Carlton

* Tony Abbott was Prime Minister of Australia

* Denis Napthine was Premier of Victoria

* Donald Trump was the host of The Apprentice

* Marcus Bontempelli had played 10 AFL games

Marcus Bontempelli ahead of the 2014 AFL season. Picture: AFL Photos

* Scott Pendlebury had played 186 AFL games

* Novak Djokovic had won seven Grand Slams (he's now won 24)

* LeBron James had just left the Miami Heat to return to Cleveland

* Sam Mitchell was playing for Hawthorn

* Patrick Dangerfield was playing for Adelaide

Patrick Dangerfield ahead of the 2014 AFL season. Picture: AFL Photos

* Instagram was four years old

* TikTok did not exist

* Candy Crush was two years old

* Gillon McLachlan had just been appointed AFL CEO

* Richmond had not won a premiership in 34 years

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick during the 2014 AFL season. Picture: AFL Photos

* Kanye West and Kim Kardashian had just got married

* The iPhone 6 was about to be released

* Happy by Pharrell Williams was top of the charts

* Michael Clarke was Australia's Test captain

* Pat Cummins had played one Test for Australia

* Ross Lyon was coach of Fremantle

Fremantle coach Ross Lyon during the 2014 finals series. Picture: AFL Photos

* Sam Lalor was seven years old

* Gout Gout was six years old

* Tom Brady had won three Super Bowls (he finished with seven)

* Liverpool had not won the league in 24 years

* David Cameron was UK Prime Minister

* Taylor Swift had not yet released 1989

* Married at First Sight had yet to air