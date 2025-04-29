A newcomer to Australian football, Jainarayan Tiwari, shares his experience of one of the most significant days on the football calendar

Anzac Day 2025 moments (clockwise from left): Nick Daicos celebrates a goal; Essendon and Collingwood players run through the banner; a serviceman salutes during the observance ceremony; Ben Hobbs celebrates a goal. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE FIRST siren hasn’t sounded yet, but 92,044 people at the MCG stand in complete silence under dark, rainy skies as a lone bugler plays the notes of the Last Post, echoing across the stadium for one of the most significant occasions on the Australian sporting calendar — the Anzac Day blockbuster between Collingwood and Essendon.

Anzac Day’s Collingwood v Essendon game wasn’t just another footy match; it was something more significant, as it has been for the past 30 years.

ANZAC DAY COVERAGE Pies surge clear of Bombers, man of Steele reigns

Never in my life have I thought that I’d get a chance to be part of this historic game and from the moment I approached the 'G, there was energy in the air. Umbrellas were up, fans wore raincoats, scarves were pulled tight as the grey skies paid solemn tribute to the day’s significance. Even still, smiles were everywhere.

Essendon and Collingwood fans are all smiles ahead of the Anzac Day match in round seven, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Before going to the game, I did my homework. What exactly is Anzac Day? What makes it so unique? As a first-timer, my curiosity was at its peak.

Anzac Day – April 25 – marks the anniversary of the landing at Gallipoli in 1915, when thousands of Australian and New Zealand soldiers fought in a campaign during the First World War. In short, it’s a day of remembrance of courage, sacrifice, and resilience.

Still, my curious mind wondered: Why do players engage in footy? How does this relate to Aussies' understanding of patriotism?

Sitting next to me in the press box, AFL.com.au reporter Sarah Black patiently answered: "Footy on Anzac Day isn’t about patriotism but honouring the Anzac spirit. Through football, Australians come together to remember, respect, and pay tribute in a way that feels true to the nation’s identity."

Collingwood players line up for the Anzac Day observance ceremony on April 25, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

I was excited because footy has given me a new life in Australia, and when I was new to this country, AFL made me connect with the local audience. While waiting for the lift at the MCG, I met a few Essendon fans and one of them asked me, "Who do you think will win?" I said time would tell.

The arena was buzzing as the event started with the motorcade of war veterans, followed by Aussie singer Pete Murray's pre-game performance. Then the players emerged onto the ground, accompanied by their club songs, with Essendon first and emerging to a warm reception. But the loudest roar of the afternoon erupted when Nick Daicos led Collingwood onto the field; It was a moment that illustrated the magic of the Magpie army – the passion, the pride, and the unwavering support for their young captain.

That roar came in stark contrast to the respectful silence that fell over the MCG during the Anzac Day observance ceremony, followed by emotive renditions of the New Zealand and Australian national anthems. When the Australian anthem played, it turned into something spectacular as almost 92,000 people sang it. It was a pure goosebumps moment. In that moment, I didn’t feel like an outsider. I felt part of Australia’s spirit, which was united by remembrance and the love of the game.

Learn More 03:05

Those emotions still lingered in the air as the footy bounced and the game began. Nick Daicos, Collingwood’s youngest captain in 57 years, didn’t waste any time and kicked the first goal of the game. The MCG erupted in yet another roar as the Sherrin sailed through the posts.

Inspired by Daicos, the Magpies dominated the first quarter, but the Bombers made a splendid comeback in the second quarter, kicking four goals in seven minutes through Kyle Langford, Sam Durham, and Archie Perkins, who gave the Essendon fans a ray of hope as their side trailed by just eight points.

As the second half began, the excitement increased as Bobby Hill, who had been quiet in the first half, made a stunning impact with a magnificent goal. After scoring, he bowed down towards the jubilant fans.

Learn More 00:38

The fourth quarter was one-sided, with the Pies refusing to let the Bombers find any momentum. Jamie Elliott sealed the deal in style, booting five goals — perfectly matching his No.5 guernsey.

The crowd was overjoyed after the game, singing Good Old Collingwood Forever with the anthem echoing through every corner of the MCG.

The Daicos brothers were dominant in the contest – Josh had 33 disposals, while Nick Daicos scored one goal and had 31 disposals in his first game leading his team.

But the real deal was 34-year-old Steele Sidebottom, who won the Anzac Day Medal for the second time, thanks to his 35 disposals and a career-high 15 clearances.

Steele Sidebottom speaks after receiving the Anzac Day Medal for best afield in round seven, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

After winning the medal, Sidebottom thanked the Bombers and said: "We are both very lucky to represent AFL on this day and couldn’t think of two better clubs to do it."

This speaks to the fact that the Anzac Day match is not just about winning and losing; it’s more about playing footy on this historic day.

While talking to Channel Seven after the game, the 22-year-old winning captain, Nick Daicos, said: "This is the biggest privilege of my footy career so far. We've got so many leaders across the group, but being the captain on this day was special."

Nick Daicos gestures in celebration while speaking on radio after Collingwood's win over Essendon on Anzac Day, 2025. Picture: Supplied

I was fortunate enough to enter the room where Collingwood players gathered after the win, and their family and friends were waiting for them. The room was filled with joy and reporters from newspapers, television, radio and digital publications were interviewing players. Guess who got lucky? I got to speak with Collingwood defender Jeremy Howe after the game.

I spoke to him about how important this win is for Collingwood on Anzac Day. Jeremy said, "We are really happy with our performance, but despite the result, this is a special occasion for both teams.

"The Anzac Day game means a lot to us — it’s about honouring the past and the history that comes with it. Anzac Day means so much to both Australia and New Zealand. We just play a small part, but we’re fortunate to be a part of this country."

As soon as I asked him why someone new to footy should support Collingwood, he burst into laughter and said, "We’ve got the biggest supporter base in the country, we’re sitting on top of the ladder – there’s no better team to support right now!"

Jeremy Howe in action during Collingwood's clash with Essendon on Anzac Day in round seven, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Anzac Day footy isn’t about the match, it’s about standing together and pausing to remember the sacrifices made for the people of Australia and New Zealand.

It’s about the pride of tradition and the magic of sport that unites people. I come from a country where people love celebrating festivals like Holi and Diwali, but the Anzac Day footy vibe at the MCG is like a festival of its own.

One thing I love about Australia is how much they value their local sport. People gather together to support their local footy team, sip on a beer, enjoy some food, and share a sense of community that’s truly special.

A shot of the MCG with 92,044 people in attendance for the Anzac Day game between Collingwood and Essendon on April 25, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

I also witnessed Easter Monday’s spirited clash between the Cats and Hawks – even that game was intense, and Geelong won by seven points. Even that day, 88,746 fans gathered inside the stadium, and what a terrific match that was.

But what I observed was that the Easter Monday game was more about rivalry, while the Anzac Day clash between Collingwood and Essendon was more about respect and participation. Of course, there was a competition, but it was a healthy competition defined by mutual respect.

In the end, Collingwood won comfortably, and Steele Sidebottom etched his name into Anzac Day history. Nick Daicos took his first step as a leader and impressed the Magpie army, but it wasn’t the scoreboard that mattered; it was more about the spirit that made the Anzac Day footy experience so special.

I realised that on April 25, football does what it rarely gets to do: It makes the fans stand still, bow their heads, and thank people for all the sacrifices they have made in the past.

Ultimately, it's moments like these – where sport, tradition and people come together – that have made Anzac Day at the MCG into the special occasion it is today.