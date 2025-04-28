Alix Tauru has been handed a four-match ban for rough conduct

Alix Tauru joins St Kilda at the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL debut of St Kilda first-rounder Alix Tauru is on hold after the draftee defender was offered a four-match ban for rough conduct in the VFL.

The front-on contact incident between Tauru and Brisbane's Curtis McCarthy was graded careless, severe impact and high contact, and it's understood the Lion was concussed.

Tauru can accept a four-match ban with an early guilty plea, but risks a larger ban if he takes it to the VFL tribunal.

State league bans carry through to the AFL, meaning he won't be eligible for selection for a month.

Tauru was unavailable for selection in the first few weeks of the season, recovering from a long-term stress fracture in his back.

He was taken by the Saints with pick No.10 in last year's Telstra AFL Draft.