Paul Guerra will be Melbourne's new permanent chief executive, but the businessman won't fill the role until later this year

Paul Guerra speaks to the media on April 29, 2025, following his appointment as CEO of Melbourne.

PAUL Guerra's start as Melbourne chief executive could be delayed until September, despite the club saying he would "hit the ground running".

The Demons have confirmed that Guerra, the current CEO at the Victoria Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), will be their new permanent chief executive.

But Melbourne will host the World Chamber Congress from September 2-4 and Guerra would like to stay on until that major international business forum.

David Chippindall has been the Demons' interim chief executive since Gary Pert left the role in September.

"Certainly I want to be around for the World Chamber Congress, but let's let those conversations play out," Guerra said on Tuesday.

"Until then we have a really capable CEO in David holding the fort and we have an experienced chair in Brad Green as the president as well.

"The club has leadership in place, it will do what it needs to do.

"As soon as I'm able to, I will be across in a full-time capacity."

It is also unclear whether Guerra will stay on the Racing Victoria board.

"Again, all that is to be worked through," he said.

Guerra's appointment nevertheless is another sign of greater stability at Melbourne, after several years of problems on and off the field.

"Paul will hit the ground running and members will have opportunities to hear directly from him very soon," the Demons said in a statement.

Guerra said he took a phone call a month ago that led to his appointment.

He said he had spoken with Simon Goodwin and was asked if the coach remains the man for the job.

Simon Goodwin embraces Jack Viney after Melbourne's win over Fremantle in R6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"It was a great conversation. You have to respect the fact that Simon is a premiership coach, he's a premiership player as well," Guerra said.

"This is a blip in time, where the footy club is at.

"They're conversations I will have in time with the board and Simon himself. But we need to respect Simon and the job he's done at the football club, because it's been enormous."

Guerra, the VCCI chief executive since 2020, was a prominent public figure during Victoria's extended COVID-19 lockdown and ongoing economic recovery.

"Certainly the conversations I had with the board left me comfortable that Melbourne is the right football club for me to lead," he said.

Melbourne has struggled since its drought-breaking 2021 premiership and failed to make the finals last season.

There has been a succession of dramas, including a major rift with former president Glen Bartlett and a drugs ban for player Joel Smith.

Christian Petracca and Clayton Oliver hug after the R7 match between Melbourne and Richmond at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on April 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

After a messy trade period late last year when their futures were unclear, Demons stars Christian Petracca and Clayton Oliver stayed at the club.

Pert resigned as chief executive in late October, a month after club president Kate Roffey stood down.

Former Melbourne Cricket Club president Steven Smith will succeed Green, Roffey's replacement, later this year.

After a 0-5 start to this season, the Demons have won their past two games.