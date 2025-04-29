Back to his best in the backline for the Demons, where Trent Rivers plays for Melbourne moving forward remains to be seen

Trent Rivers celebrates a goal during Melbourne's clash against Fremantle in round six, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

TRENT Rivers is back in form. But where he plays from now on is still up for debate.

Having spent his summer training through the midfield, Rivers was thrust into a defensive role on the eve of the campaign as injury ripped through Melbourne's backline group.

Rivers, having excelled playing in his new-found role as a midfielder last season, saw his form suffer as a result. It mirrored the team's struggles collectively, as the Demons slipped into a disastrous 0-5 hole.

But across the past fortnight, as Melbourne has strung together successive victories, Rivers' influence has again reflected the side holistically. In the past two games, he ranks behind only Max Gawn and Christian Petracca as the side's highest rated player.

Having achieved that feat as a defender, it's natural to assume Rivers will continue there going forward. But with Steven May recently returning from a groin problem and Judd McVee back from his hamstring issues, is a midfield move on the cards again?

"I did the pre-season as a midfielder," Rivers told AFL.com.au after Thursday night's win.

Trent Rivers runs with the ball during Melbourne's clash against Fremantle in round six, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"Then, obviously just with all the injuries we've had down back, it's a role I've played for pretty much my whole career. There was a hole there and it needed to be filled. I'm happy to play that role and just help out the team wherever it needs to be."

Pressed on where he sees himself playing in the weeks ahead, Rivers replied: "I'm honestly not too sure. I'll play at half-back, the midfield. Wherever it is that 'Goody' puts me, I'll be out there."

Goodwin himself, though, is unsure of Rivers' ongoing role. Against Fremantle, he finished with 26 disposals, 10 marks, five intercepts and a goal. Against Richmond, had had 28 disposals, 12 marks and seven intercepts.

Such form, combined with Jake Lever's ongoing absence due to an ankle injury, has left Melbourne's coach debating whether he can afford to rip the 188cm Rivers from an already undersized backline.

Trent Rivers handballs during Melbourne's clash against Geelong in round four, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"It's something we're looking at week to week at the moment," Goodwin said. "What we've loved from Trent over the last two weeks is he's actually got himself right back into really good form as a back, both aerially and on the ground.

"We're playing a little bit smaller in the back half of the ground at the moment, so we just need his height as it sits right now. We'll just assess that from a week to week basis, but Tom McDonald is doing an amazing job for us as a tall down there as well."

RIV'S RETURN TO FORM

AFL Player Ratings Melbourne rank Rd 1-5 7.6 #14 Rd 6-7 16.1 #3



Melbourne's task of getting its season back on track has been kickstarted by the side's recent 10-point win over Fremantle and its 20-point triumph over Richmond. An upcoming clash with an 0-7 West Coast now presents the opportunity for a third straight victory.

But Rivers believes the best is still to come for the Demons, who are starting to find their groove after an off-season spent trialling a series of new formulas, particularly in the front half of the ground.

"We're trying something different, it's going to take some time to learn," Rivers said.

"You can see through the last couple of weeks that things are clicking. There's still a lot of improvement, which is a great thing for us. But we're looking forward to what's to come.

"There's been a change in the ball movement and the way we're using the ball. We're obviously not blazing away as much, or we're trying not to anyway. That's probably the big one that we've been looking to improve on."

When Melbourne's A-graders also turn it on, the Demons look hard to stop. It was the case last Thursday night when Gawn and Petracca dominated and with Clayton Oliver's influence picking up after half-time.

"These guys are stars and they've been stars for a long time," Rivers said.

"They might have been a bit out of form at the start of the year, but the way they've been able to bounce back and work on their game and change their game and develop to what the game is now, it's a credit to them. Hopefully, they can keep doing it."