Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, SANFL and WAFL action

L-R: Caleb Poulter, Matt Guelfi, Jack Whitlock. Pictures: AFL Photos, Courtney Pedlar/Port Adelaide FC

STATE Leagues around the country are underway, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL, WAFL and SANFL this weekend.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Norwood v Adelaide at Centenary Oval, Port Lincoln, Sunday May 4, 2pm ACST

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Gold Coast at Brighton Homes Arena, Sunday May 4, 12.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Coburg v Carlton at Barry Plant Park, Sunday May 4, 1.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Footscray at Victoria Park, Saturday May 3, 2.05pm AEST

It wasn't a great day for Collingwood in the VFL on Saturday, but Charlie Dean got amongst it in the 72-point loss to the Western Bulldogs, grabbing eight marks and 23 disposals.

Tew Jiath was also busy with 21 touches and eight marks, while Jakob Ryan finished with 17 disposals.

Iliro Smit was the only senior listed Pie to hit the scoreboard, with one goal from eight touches and 14 hitouts.

Fellow ruckman Oscar Steene had nine disposals and 16 hitouts.

Harry DeMattia had a team-high six tackles to go with 11 possessions and four clearances, while Wil Parker was quiet with seven touches.

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v North Melbourne at Windy Hill, Friday May 2, 2.05pm AEST

Three Bombers made a successful return from injury in Essendon's 10-point loss to North Melbourne on Friday.

First-year defender Angus Clarke collected 19 disposals and six marks in his first outing after recovering from a broken collarbone, while Matt Guelfi marked his return from a hamstring injury with a goal from 12 disposals and midfielder Nik Cox eased back into action after a calf complaint to finish with 10 disposals.

Untried big man Vigo Visentini was dominant in the ruck with 15 disposals, 45 hitouts and a goal, while first-year ruck-forward Kayle Gerreyn booted a team-high three goals.

Luamon Lual (13 disposals) and Rhys Unwin (11) chimed in with a goal apiece.

Untried duo Archer Day-Wicks (18 disposals, seven marks, five tackles) and Zak Johnson (25, eight marks) were prolific, and 2024 mid-season pick-up Saad El-Hawli (16 disposals, six marks) put his name in lights for a recall with a solid showing.

Father-son product Alwyn Davey jnr (eight disposals) and Jayden Nguyen (14) were other Bombers in action.

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: East Perth v Peel Thunder at Sullivan Logistics Stadium, Saturday May 3, 2.30pm AWST

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Gold Coast at Brighton Homes Arena, Sunday May 4, 12.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Greater Western Sydney at the SCG, Sunday May 4, 4.35pm AEST

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Richmond at Kinetic Stadium, Saturday May 3, 7.10pm AEST

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v North Melbourne at Windy Hill, Friday May 2, 2.05pm AEST

A three-goal haul from Wil Dawson has helped North Melbourne to a 10-point win over Essendon on Friday.

Dawson finished with seven marks from 12 disposals to go with his equal-team high bag.

Rookie Geordie Payne brought the pressure with nine tackles to go with his 15 disposals and four clearances, while Zac Fisher was busy with 26 disposals and three clearances.

Darcy Tucker responded strongly to his senior omission with 22 disposals, five tackles, one goal and four clearances to push his case for a recall.

Father-sons Cooper Harvey (14 disposals, four clearances, two goals) and River Stevens (13 disposals, six marks) were also in the thick of the action.

Taylor Goad (22 hitouts, four clearances) and Brynn Teakle (12 disposals, 14 hitouts) shared ruck duties, with Teakle, Luke Urquhart (13, four tackles) and Robert Hansen jnr (nine) each kicking one goal.

Aidan Corr (17 disposals), Eddie Ford (18), Toby Pink (15), Miller Bergman (13) and Bailey Scott (18) all found plenty of the ball, while out-of-favour defender Griffin Logue (10 disposals), first year forward Matt Whitlock (seven) and Brayden George (three) had quieter days.

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Woodville-West Torrens v Port Adelaide at Maughan Thiem Kia Oval, Saturday May 3, 12pm ACST

Rory Atkins dominated in Port Adelaide's 25-point loss to Woodville-West Torrens on Saturday, while Jack Whitlock kicked three goals.

Atkins found plenty of the ball as usual, finishing with 31 disposals, eight marks and four tackles.

Pick No.33 in last year's Telstra AFL Draft, Whitlock booted three majors from his seven disposals.

Hugh Jackson had an impressive game with 26 disposals and two goals, while Ryan Burton had 22 touches.

Ruck Dante Visentini was good with 10 disposals and 25 hitouts and Benny Barrett was busy with his 20 touches.

Jed McEntee (13 disposals), Ivan Soldo (seven disposals and 17 hitouts), Tom Anastasopoulos (15 disposals), Lachlan Charleson (13 and a goal) and Brandon Zerk-Thatcher (10) were also in action.

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Richmond at Kinetic Stadium, Saturday May 3, 7.10pm AEST

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Greater Western Sydney at the SCG, Sunday May 4, 4.35pm AEST

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: South Fremantle v West Coast at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, Saturday May 3, 1.40pm AWST

There were plenty of West Coast players in action on Saturday as the Eagles scored their first WAFL win of the season with a 16-point victory against South Fremantle.

A handful of 2024 draftees impressed, Lucca Grego leading the way with 24 disposals, Hamish Davis (21) and Tom Gross (19) also getting plenty of the ball, and Jobe Shanahan kicking two goals.

Fellow teenager Clay Hall was his side's main ball-winner with 30 touches and eight tackles, while rookie Tyrell Dewar was close behind with 26 disposals.

Out-of-favour big man Bailey Williams kicked two goals from 17 possessions and 27 hitouts, helped in the ruck by Harry Barnett who had a relatively quiet day with five touches and 12 hitouts.

Rhett Bazzo finished with 17 disposals and nine marks, Harvey Johnson had 14 touches, Malakai Champion had 13 and two goals, and SSP signing Sandy Brock had 14 disposals.

Returning to the state league this week, small forward Noah Long got involved with 16 touches and eight marks yet failed to hit the scoreboard, but speedster Jack Petruccelle kicked one goal from his 13 disposals.

Other Eagles in action included Callum Jameson (10 touches), Loch Rawlinson (11 and one goal) and Coen Livingstone (five disposals, two goals).

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Footscray at Victoria Park, Saturday May 3, 2.05pm AEST

There were contributors everywhere you looked in Footscray's 72-point demolition of Collingwood on Saturday.

Midfielder Caleb Poulter led the way up forward with an equal game-high three goals to go with 26 disposals and seven marks.

Harvey Gallagher was equally as impressive as he pushes for a senior recall, finishing with two goals, 27 disposals and five clearances, while Lachlan Smith (17 disposals, six tackles, one goal) dominated proceedings in the ruck with 38 hitouts.

Livewire forward Arthur Jones kicked one goal from his 18 disposals, and veteran defender Taylor Duryea was in the thick of the action with 26 disposals and a game-high 13 marks.

Utility Oskar Baker (25 disposals, 11 marks) and defenders Lachie Jaques (19, 12) and Nick Coffield (19, 10) were also busy.

Ryan Gardner (17 disposals, 10 marks), Anthony Scott (20, three clearances), Cooper Hynes (17) and Luke Kennedy (15 disposals, one goal) were other AFL-listed Bulldogs in action.