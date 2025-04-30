Jack Gunston has kicked 13 goals in the past three weeks, his best return since 2015

Jack Gunston celebrates a goal with teammates during the match between Hawthorn and Greater Western Sydney at UTAS Stadium in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WHEN Jack Gunston started the season perched at the back of the coaches' box inside the SCG, it looked like the triple premiership great might be a break glass in case of emergency option in 2025.

Despite a full pre-season on the track, Gunston wasn't picked against Essendon the next week either. He knew this situation was a realistic possibility when he committed to playing on for a 16th season.

When Gunston returned to Hawthorn at the end of 2023 after 12 months in Brisbane, a spot wasn't guaranteed. His resume didn't matter. He spent a fortnight in the VFL early, then was managed for three weeks in July, but still managed six games with three or more goals and featured as the sub in both finals.

Luke Breust also knew what he was signing up for when he committed for another year at the same time. This year was about helping develop the next wave of forwards at Hawthorn and building a culture where excellence is expected, after the club won its first final since the 2015 Grand Final last September.

Gunston played an important role in fast tracking Calsher Dear's progress in his first season in brown and gold after being selected as a father-son pick in 2023. He also helped coach Hawthorn's AFLW forwards, working alongside Daniel Webster.

Calsher Dear (right) chats with Jack Gunston before kicking the first goal of his career during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

That influence won't change this year, but what has changed is his importance to Sam Mitchell right now.

While the renaissance of Steele Sidebottom at the age of 34, the sustained brilliance of Scott Pendlebury at 37 and Dayne Zorko at 36, and the value of Callan Ward at 35 has turned the spotlight on veterans in 2025, Gunston has quietly snuck into that conversation.

The 33-year-old was recalled for the round two game against Carlton, started as the sub at the MCG and entered the game earlier than planned after Connor Macdonald injured his syndesmosis in the second quarter. He finished with two goals.

The next week, Gunston kicked 2.3 from 16 touches in the win over Greater Western Sydney in the wind at University of Tasmania Stadium in Launceston.

While Hawthorn failed to fire for most of the Gather Round blockbuster against Port Adelaide, Gunston stepped up, kicking an equal career-high six majors – six straight – at Adelaide Oval.

Gunston followed that up with 3.1 from six marks inside 50 against Geelong on Easter Monday – plus a few shots that didn't register a score – in the seven-point loss at the MCG, before slotting 4.2 from four marks inside 50 against West Coast under the roof at Marvel Stadium last Sunday.

The 2020 Peter Crimmins Medallist is averaging 3.4 goals per game – well ahead of his personal best of 2.5 in 2014 – to be fourth in the competition behind Jesse Hogan (4.3), Peter Wright (4.0) and Ben King (3.8) ahead of round eight.

For the first time since he his All-Australian year in 2018, Gunston has kicked multiple goals for five consecutive games. He has kicked 13 goals in the past three weeks, which is his best return since 2015.

Jack Gunston kicks a goal during the match between Geelong and Hawthorn at the MCG in round six, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

With Dear returning from a stress fracture in the VFL last weekend and not far from returning to the senior setup – and Mitch Lewis still recovering from a knee reconstruction – Gunston has become the unexpected focal point for Hawthorn, averaging 3.8 marks inside 50 to be ranked third behind Hogan and Mitch Georgiades.

Aside from Sam Darcy, no key forward is averaging more score involvements than Gunston's 7.8 per game in 2025, which is ranked ninth across the entire competition.

Gunston was the young gun during the Hawks' golden era under Alastair Clarkson. Now he is the elder statesmen helping them pursue a 14th premiership in 2025.

Most of Hawthorn's three-peat greats will be at the MCG on Sunday to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the club's first game in the VFL back in 1925. Gunston will be there, but he won't be part of the pre-game festivities; he'll be in the rooms preparing to continue his vintage form in front of brown and gold royalty.