The teams are in for the Bombers' clash against the Kangaroos

Dylan Shiel and George Wardlaw. Pictures: AFL Photos

ESSENDON has rested in-form veteran Dylan Shiel for Thursday night's match against North Melbourne, while the Kangaroos have dropped Darcy Tucker in one of three changes.

Shiel cramped late in the Anzac Day loss to Collingwood last Friday and has been managed, with young midfielder Elijah Tsatas coming into the side.

Tucker has been omitted by the Roos after he did not get a touch in the loss to Port Adelaide last week while tagging Power star Connor Rozee.

The Kangas will also be without in-form forward Paul Curtis (suspension) and key midfielder George Wardlaw (corked thigh).

Young tall Finnbar Maley has been named to make his debut, while Bailey Scott and Will Phillips have been recalled.

THURSDAY, MAY 1

Essendon v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 7.30pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: E.Tsatas

Out: D.Shiel (managed)

R7 sub: Jye Menzie

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: B.Scott, W.Phillips, F.Maley

Out: D.Tucker (omitted), P.Curtis (suspension), G.Wardlaw (corked thigh)

R7 sub: Zane Duursma