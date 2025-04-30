Liam Ryan celebrates a goal during West Coast's clash with Hawthorn in round seven, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WE ARE going shopping on this week's episode of Gettable.

We look at the players who are about to get taken off the shopping list and re-sign at their clubs, the 'best sellers' that sides are chasing, the bargain buys who are available, and the 2026 contracts clubs are looking to place pre-orders on.

Learn More 26:13

Gettable co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge also deliver some big news on a Brisbane youngster clubs are chasing, a West Coast premiership hero up for grabs, the next Sydney deals on the way, and the ex-Geelong midfielder back on the radar.

There are also some huge draft updates after the weekend's AFL Academy and Young Guns games, with the Gettable crew analysing which classy youngster has now moved into top-five calculations after a big performance on Sunday.

Watch Gettable now or download and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.