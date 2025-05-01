Zac Harding in action for the Young Guns during last week's clash with Victoria Metro at Melbourne Avalon Airport Oval. Picture Rob Lawson/AFL Photos

Victoria and Tasmania’s leading Mid-Season Rookie Draft hopefuls will team up again this Sunday in the second and final game of the 2025 Young Guns Series.

The Young Guns will take on a Victoria Country under 18 team at Werribee’s Melbourne Avalon Airport Oval from 10:30am.

The match follows last week’s clash between the Young Guns and Victoria Metro, which Metro won 10.13 (73) to 11.5 (71) courtesy of a goal to Lachy Dovaston with the final kick of the match.

The Young Guns team features players who are eligible to be selected in the 2025 AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, which will be held on Wednesday, May 28.

Selection in the Young Guns is based on nominations submitted by AFL club recruiters. VFL clubs and Coates Talent League programs also assist with the selection process.

Players selected in the Young Guns compete in the VFL or as overage players in the Coates Talent League Boys competition.

The past three No. 1 picks in the AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft – Geordie Payne, Ryan Maric and Jai Culley – represented the Young Guns in the year they were drafted.

Seven players who represented the Young Guns in 2024 went on to be added to AFL lists, including Payne, Riak Andrew, Tom Hanily (Sydney Swans), Cooper Lord (Carlton), Will McLachlan (Brisbane Lions), Joe Pike (Geelong Cats) and Iliro Smit (Collingwood).

Other current AFL players who have represented the Young Guns in recent years include Hawthorn’s Massimo D'Ambrosio and Essendon midfielder Sam Durham.

For the Victoria Metro and Victoria Country under 18 teams, the Young Guns Series provides opportunities for players to trial for selection in the final teams to compete at the 2025 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Boys.

Players who aren’t named to play for Victoria Metro and Victoria Country in the Young Guns Series remain eligible for selection in the final squads for the National Championships.

Continue below to see the squads for this week’s match between the Young Guns and Victoria Country.

HOW TO WATCH: The 2025 Young Guns Series will be available to watch live and free on the AFL website.

2025 YOUNG GUNS SERIES – GAME 2
Young Guns vs Victoria Country U18
Sunday, May 4 at 10:30am
Melbourne Avalon Airport Oval, Werribee

YOUNG GUNS

#

NAME

HT

STATE LEAGUE CLUB

COMMUNITY CLUB

5

Connor Evans

182

Kangaroo Flat

Bendigo Pioneers

6

Charlie Rozenes

172

Sandringham Dragons
Sandringham VFL

Old Collegians

8

Sam Toner

184

Richmond VFL

Narre Warren

9

Rod Ali

186

Eastern Ranges

Mitcham

10

Jhett Haeata

185

Sandringham Dragons
Richmond VFL

Beaumaris

11

Oliver Depaoli-Kubank

178

Tasmania Devils

Ulverstone

12

Tom Evans

180

Bendigo Pioneers

Echuca

13

Coen Ainsworth

180

Murray Bushrangers

Wodonga Bulldogs

14

Hugh White

183

Northern Knights

Doncaster East

15

Adrian Cole

197

Dandenong Stingrays
North Melbourne VFL

St Bedes/Mentone

16

Gus Papal

193

Calder Cannons

Aberfeldie

18

Noah Yze

191

Oakleigh Chargers
Casey Demons VFL

Old Melburnians

19

Charlie Orchard

190

Dandenong Stingrays

Langwarrin

20

Max Roney

186

Tasmania Devils
Casey Demons VFL

Cheltenham

21

Henry Hayes

189

Dandenong Stingrays

Rye

22

Caleb Lewis

196

Casey Demons VFL

Dingley

23

Jez Rigoni

189

Oakleigh Chargers
Sandringham VFL

Wangaratta Rovers

24

Seth MacDonald

189

Eastern Ranges
Richmond VFL

Rowville

25

Kobe George

188

Geelong Falcons

Bell Park

26

Cooper Herbert

191

Calder Cannons

Laurimar

27

Floyd Burmeister

199

GWV Rebels

Redan

29

Lucas Impey

200

Williamstown VFL

Darley

35

Ayden McCarroll

209

Western Jets

Williamstown CYMS

 VICTORIA COUNTRY

#

NAME

HT

STATE LEAGUE CLUB

COMMUNITY CLUB

1

Talor Byrne

174

GWV Rebels

Koroit

2

Thomas Matthews

171

Gippsland Power

Moe

3

Archie Taylor

178

GWV Rebels

Cobden

4

Zachary O'Keefe

177

Gippsland Power

Maffra

5

Hugo Mikunda

180

Geelong Falcons

Bell Park

6

Mitchell Stevens

185

Gippsland Power

Heyfield

8

Max Lee

183

Dandenong Stingrays

Edithvale-Aspendale

9

Hunter Wright

188

Bendigo Pioneers

Golden Square

10

Jaidi Jackson-Leahy

183

Bendigo Pioneers

Strathfieldsaye

11

Toby Sinnema

180

Dandenong Stingrays

Devon Meadows

12

Finlay Lockhart

191

Bendigo Pioneers

Sandhurst

13

Rilley Aquilina

181

Geelong Falcons

St Josephs

14

Jesse Mellor

185

Geelong Falcons

Geelong West Giants

15

Harry Dean

193

Murray Bushrangers

Lavington Panthers 

16

Jobe Scapin

187

Gippsland Power

Inverloch-Kongwak

17

Jessie Johnstone

185

Bendigo Pioneers

Tongala

18

Brodie Atkins

181

Gippsland Power

Drouin

19

JayDe Varlet

181

Dandenong Stingrays

Beaconsfield

20

Sam Lewis

186

Dandenong Stingrays

Red Hill

23

Willem Duursma

191

Gippsland Power

Foster

24

Harry Moon

196

Murray Bushrangers

Rochester

25

Jett Elek

201

Geelong Falcons

Lara

28

Fraser Marino

197

Dandenong Stingrays

Bonbeach YCW

29

Jonah Walker

191

Gippsland Power

Bairnsdale

30

Zac Harding

199

Murray Bushrangers

Wodonga