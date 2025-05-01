Victoria and Tasmania’s leading Mid-Season Rookie Draft hopefuls will team up again this Sunday in the second and final game of the 2025 Young Guns Series.
The Young Guns will take on a Victoria Country under 18 team at Werribee’s Melbourne Avalon Airport Oval from 10:30am.
The match follows last week’s clash between the Young Guns and Victoria Metro, which Metro won 10.13 (73) to 11.5 (71) courtesy of a goal to Lachy Dovaston with the final kick of the match.
The Young Guns team features players who are eligible to be selected in the 2025 AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, which will be held on Wednesday, May 28.
Selection in the Young Guns is based on nominations submitted by AFL club recruiters. VFL clubs and Coates Talent League programs also assist with the selection process.
Players selected in the Young Guns compete in the VFL or as overage players in the Coates Talent League Boys competition.
The past three No. 1 picks in the AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft – Geordie Payne, Ryan Maric and Jai Culley – represented the Young Guns in the year they were drafted.
Seven players who represented the Young Guns in 2024 went on to be added to AFL lists, including Payne, Riak Andrew, Tom Hanily (Sydney Swans), Cooper Lord (Carlton), Will McLachlan (Brisbane Lions), Joe Pike (Geelong Cats) and Iliro Smit (Collingwood).
Other current AFL players who have represented the Young Guns in recent years include Hawthorn’s Massimo D'Ambrosio and Essendon midfielder Sam Durham.
For the Victoria Metro and Victoria Country under 18 teams, the Young Guns Series provides opportunities for players to trial for selection in the final teams to compete at the 2025 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Boys.
Players who aren’t named to play for Victoria Metro and Victoria Country in the Young Guns Series remain eligible for selection in the final squads for the National Championships.
Continue below to see the squads for this week’s match between the Young Guns and Victoria Country.
HOW TO WATCH: The 2025 Young Guns Series will be available to watch live and free on the AFL website.
2025 YOUNG GUNS SERIES – GAME 2
Young Guns vs Victoria Country U18
Sunday, May 4 at 10:30am
Melbourne Avalon Airport Oval, Werribee
YOUNG GUNS
|
#
|
NAME
|
HT
|
STATE LEAGUE CLUB
|
COMMUNITY CLUB
|
5
|
Connor Evans
|
182
|
Kangaroo Flat
|
Bendigo Pioneers
|
6
|
Charlie Rozenes
|
172
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
Old Collegians
|
8
|
Sam Toner
|
184
|
Richmond VFL
|
Narre Warren
|
9
|
Rod Ali
|
186
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Mitcham
|
10
|
Jhett Haeata
|
185
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
Beaumaris
|
11
|
Oliver Depaoli-Kubank
|
178
|
Tasmania Devils
|
Ulverstone
|
12
|
Tom Evans
|
180
|
Bendigo Pioneers
|
Echuca
|
13
|
Coen Ainsworth
|
180
|
Murray Bushrangers
|
Wodonga Bulldogs
|
14
|
Hugh White
|
183
|
Northern Knights
|
Doncaster East
|
15
|
Adrian Cole
|
197
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
St Bedes/Mentone
|
16
|
Gus Papal
|
193
|
Calder Cannons
|
Aberfeldie
|
18
|
Noah Yze
|
191
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Old Melburnians
|
19
|
Charlie Orchard
|
190
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Langwarrin
|
20
|
Max Roney
|
186
|
Tasmania Devils
|
Cheltenham
|
21
|
Henry Hayes
|
189
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Rye
|
22
|
Caleb Lewis
|
196
|
Casey Demons VFL
|
Dingley
|
23
|
Jez Rigoni
|
189
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Wangaratta Rovers
|
24
|
Seth MacDonald
|
189
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Rowville
|
25
|
Kobe George
|
188
|
Geelong Falcons
|
Bell Park
|
26
|
Cooper Herbert
|
191
|
Calder Cannons
|
Laurimar
|
27
|
Floyd Burmeister
|
199
|
GWV Rebels
|
Redan
|
29
|
Lucas Impey
|
200
|
Williamstown VFL
|
Darley
|
35
|
Ayden McCarroll
|
209
|
Western Jets
|
Williamstown CYMS
VICTORIA COUNTRY
|
#
|
NAME
|
HT
|
STATE LEAGUE CLUB
|
COMMUNITY CLUB
|
1
|
Talor Byrne
|
174
|
GWV Rebels
|
Koroit
|
2
|
Thomas Matthews
|
171
|
Gippsland Power
|
Moe
|
3
|
Archie Taylor
|
178
|
GWV Rebels
|
Cobden
|
4
|
Zachary O'Keefe
|
177
|
Gippsland Power
|
Maffra
|
5
|
Hugo Mikunda
|
180
|
Geelong Falcons
|
Bell Park
|
6
|
Mitchell Stevens
|
185
|
Gippsland Power
|
Heyfield
|
8
|
Max Lee
|
183
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Edithvale-Aspendale
|
9
|
Hunter Wright
|
188
|
Bendigo Pioneers
|
Golden Square
|
10
|
Jaidi Jackson-Leahy
|
183
|
Bendigo Pioneers
|
Strathfieldsaye
|
11
|
Toby Sinnema
|
180
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Devon Meadows
|
12
|
Finlay Lockhart
|
191
|
Bendigo Pioneers
|
Sandhurst
|
13
|
Rilley Aquilina
|
181
|
Geelong Falcons
|
St Josephs
|
14
|
Jesse Mellor
|
185
|
Geelong Falcons
|
Geelong West Giants
|
15
|
Harry Dean
|
193
|
Murray Bushrangers
|
Lavington Panthers
|
16
|
Jobe Scapin
|
187
|
Gippsland Power
|
Inverloch-Kongwak
|
17
|
Jessie Johnstone
|
185
|
Bendigo Pioneers
|
Tongala
|
18
|
Brodie Atkins
|
181
|
Gippsland Power
|
Drouin
|
19
|
JayDe Varlet
|
181
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Beaconsfield
|
20
|
Sam Lewis
|
186
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Red Hill
|
23
|
Willem Duursma
|
191
|
Gippsland Power
|
Foster
|
24
|
Harry Moon
|
196
|
Murray Bushrangers
|
Rochester
|
25
|
Jett Elek
|
201
|
Geelong Falcons
|
Lara
|
28
|
Fraser Marino
|
197
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Bonbeach YCW
|
29
|
Jonah Walker
|
191
|
Gippsland Power
|
Bairnsdale
|
30
|
Zac Harding
|
199
|
Murray Bushrangers
|
Wodonga