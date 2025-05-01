Victoria and Tasmania’s leading Mid-Season Rookie Draft hopefuls will team up against a Victoria Country U18 team this Sunday in final game of the Young Guns Series

Zac Harding in action for the Young Guns during last week's clash with Victoria Metro at Melbourne Avalon Airport Oval. Picture Rob Lawson/AFL Photos

Victoria and Tasmania’s leading Mid-Season Rookie Draft hopefuls will team up again this Sunday in the second and final game of the 2025 Young Guns Series.

The Young Guns will take on a Victoria Country under 18 team at Werribee’s Melbourne Avalon Airport Oval from 10:30am.

The match follows last week’s clash between the Young Guns and Victoria Metro, which Metro won 10.13 (73) to 11.5 (71) courtesy of a goal to Lachy Dovaston with the final kick of the match.

The Young Guns team features players who are eligible to be selected in the 2025 AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, which will be held on Wednesday, May 28.

Selection in the Young Guns is based on nominations submitted by AFL club recruiters. VFL clubs and Coates Talent League programs also assist with the selection process.

Players selected in the Young Guns compete in the VFL or as overage players in the Coates Talent League Boys competition.

The past three No. 1 picks in the AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft – Geordie Payne, Ryan Maric and Jai Culley – represented the Young Guns in the year they were drafted.

Seven players who represented the Young Guns in 2024 went on to be added to AFL lists, including Payne, Riak Andrew, Tom Hanily (Sydney Swans), Cooper Lord (Carlton), Will McLachlan (Brisbane Lions), Joe Pike (Geelong Cats) and Iliro Smit (Collingwood).

Other current AFL players who have represented the Young Guns in recent years include Hawthorn’s Massimo D'Ambrosio and Essendon midfielder Sam Durham.

For the Victoria Metro and Victoria Country under 18 teams, the Young Guns Series provides opportunities for players to trial for selection in the final teams to compete at the 2025 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Boys.

Players who aren’t named to play for Victoria Metro and Victoria Country in the Young Guns Series remain eligible for selection in the final squads for the National Championships.

Continue below to see the squads for this week’s match between the Young Guns and Victoria Country.

HOW TO WATCH: The 2025 Young Guns Series will be available to watch live and free on the AFL website.

2025 YOUNG GUNS SERIES – GAME 2

Young Guns vs Victoria Country U18

Sunday, May 4 at 10:30am

Melbourne Avalon Airport Oval, Werribee

YOUNG GUNS

# NAME HT STATE LEAGUE CLUB COMMUNITY CLUB 5 Connor Evans 182 Kangaroo Flat Bendigo Pioneers 6 Charlie Rozenes 172 Sandringham Dragons

Sandringham VFL Old Collegians 8 Sam Toner 184 Richmond VFL Narre Warren 9 Rod Ali 186 Eastern Ranges Mitcham 10 Jhett Haeata 185 Sandringham Dragons

Richmond VFL Beaumaris 11 Oliver Depaoli-Kubank 178 Tasmania Devils Ulverstone 12 Tom Evans 180 Bendigo Pioneers Echuca 13 Coen Ainsworth 180 Murray Bushrangers Wodonga Bulldogs 14 Hugh White 183 Northern Knights Doncaster East 15 Adrian Cole 197 Dandenong Stingrays

North Melbourne VFL St Bedes/Mentone 16 Gus Papal 193 Calder Cannons Aberfeldie 18 Noah Yze 191 Oakleigh Chargers

Casey Demons VFL Old Melburnians 19 Charlie Orchard 190 Dandenong Stingrays Langwarrin 20 Max Roney 186 Tasmania Devils

Casey Demons VFL Cheltenham 21 Henry Hayes 189 Dandenong Stingrays Rye 22 Caleb Lewis 196 Casey Demons VFL Dingley 23 Jez Rigoni 189 Oakleigh Chargers

Sandringham VFL Wangaratta Rovers 24 Seth MacDonald 189 Eastern Ranges

Richmond VFL Rowville 25 Kobe George 188 Geelong Falcons Bell Park 26 Cooper Herbert 191 Calder Cannons Laurimar 27 Floyd Burmeister 199 GWV Rebels Redan 29 Lucas Impey 200 Williamstown VFL Darley 35 Ayden McCarroll 209 Western Jets Williamstown CYMS

VICTORIA COUNTRY