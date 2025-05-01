Tom Mitchell has returned to full training, while Lachie Schultz is in line to play after overcoming a hamstring injury

Tom Mitchell celebrates Collingwood's win over Brisbane in round three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD veteran Tom Mitchell is back in full training and closing in on a return after missing the past 12 months due to a nightmare run of foot injuries, while Lachie Schultz has been cleared to return for Saturday night’s clash against Geelong.

Mitchell hasn’t played a game since being substituted out of the Anzac Day draw last April, following a tough start to the year with a plantar fascia problem.

The 2018 Brownlow Medallist underwent surgery on his foot at the start of June and fully recovered during the off-season before being diagnosed with a stress fracture in his foot in December.

Lachie Schultz handballs during Collingwood's clash against Carlton in round four, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Mitchell trained fully on Thursday and is aiming to return in the VFL by the end of the month, potentially as soon as the fixture against Greater Western Sydney at Victoria Park on May 17.

Collingwood coach Craig McRae said Mitchell now has a clear timeline after a frustrating second season at the club, following a 2023 campaign where he played every game and finished fourth in the Copeland Trophy in a premiership year.

“Tom is close, he is a couple of weeks away,” McRae said on Thursday.

“He is excited for that. There is a bit of energy around him in the gym and out on the track because he knows he is getting close.

“It’s been a long journey for him. He still has a few things to get through to get there, but he is doing match play now and a lot of things. All going to plan, he will play in a couple of weeks.”

Tom Mitchell (left) and Steele Sidebottom in action at a Collingwood training session on March 5, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Schultz hasn’t played since winning the Richard Pratt Medal as best on ground against Carlton in round four, but was ticked off on Thursday to face the Cats.

The 27-year-old had made a fast start to 2025 before straining his hamstring in the days after that win over the Blues.

Captain Darcy Moore will return against the Cats after missing Anzac Day due to vertigo symptoms he suffered from an incident in the Easter Thursday win over Brisbane.

Mason Cox is tipped to fill the role vacated by Dan McStay in attack after the key forward sustained a moderate grade MCL injury in last Friday’s 41-point win over Essendon.

Jason Horne-Francis tackles Mason Cox during round six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Cox missed the end of the pre-season due to a finger injury and has only played two senior games to start the year – round two against the Western Bulldogs and round six in Brisbane – but performed strongly in the VFL on Saturday night to put his hand up for a recall.

“I think so,” McRae said when asked about Cox. “We’ve still got a few questions to ask at match committee. The ability to help Darcy Cameron in the ruck helps.”

Draftee Charlie West is also closing in on a debut after kicking three more goals in the VFL to make it 11 from his first four games after the 194cm key forward was selected at pick No. 50 last November. Will Hayes, who was selected six picks later, is also in the hunt.

“[Charlie is] really close, really close. His name will be mentioned to come in this week or the coming weeks,” McRae said.

“We are rapt with what he’s doing; he is 18 and he is performing beyond his years. We are cautious too that he is playing VFL not AFL, but what he’s doing is playing above the VFL level.”

Charlie West is seen during Collingwood's team photo day on February 4, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

McRae has invited Sam Stynes, the widow of the late great Jim Stynes, to address the playing group ahead of a game where Jack Crisp breaks the Irishman’s long-standing record of 244 consecutive games, in a week where Collingwood and the game has recognised a stunning achievement from the two-time best and fairest winner.

“I was lucky enough to chat to Sam Stynes last night and we are going to get Sam in to celebrate Jim and show the incredible longevity of his career but also what he did for so many in the game,” he said.

“Then show some footage of Jim and get Sam to take us into his world. Then we will celebrate Jack. It’s a massive achievement to be able to play that many games in a row.”

Tiernan Stynes presents the Jim Stynes Award at the Brownlow Medal on September 25, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Collingwood VFL pair Riley Mason and Josh Browne trained with the AFL squad on Thursday ahead of next month’s Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

Both are being considered by clubs after eye-catching starts to 2025. Mason kicked nine goals in the first two weeks and is now up to 12 from four games after joining the program from Seymour, while Browne has averaged 22.8 disposals since crossing from Williamstown during the off-season.

After selecting Ned Long out of the VFL program last May, Collingwood is understood to be keen to promote from that team more often going forward. Last year, West Coast selected Jack Hutchinson from the VFL Magpies with pick No.3.

Long has played all seven games to start 2025 and 14 of 15 since the former Hawk got his first shot last year, while Hutchinson has featured 11 times for the Eagles.