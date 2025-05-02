Ruckman may be dumped for cross-town clash, Swans need players to fill void of missing guns

Kieren Briggs and Riley Thilthorpe during the round six match between Adelaide and GWS at Adelaide Oval, April 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney coach Adam Kingsley is pondering a massive selection call ahead of Sydney Derby 30 with first choice ruck Keiren Briggs in danger of being axed.

As the Giants coach implored his team to continue stoking the 'hate' fires towards Sydney, which were started by Sam Taylor last year and continued by Toby Bedford this week, he has admitted Briggs could be dropped as his team tries to avoid a third defeat in a row.

Kingsley also conceded rookie listed small forward Josaia Delana, who hails from Western Sydney, is a chance to debut at the SCG on Sunday, but it’s the ruck call that will be the biggest watch when the Giants’ 23 is finalised on Friday afternoon.

Current back-up Jake Riccardi was named as the first-choice ruck on Thursday night and Briggs is a chance to make way as part of a misfiring Giants midfield over the past fortnight.

"Yeh, there certainly is (pressure on Briggs’ spot)", Kingsley said on Friday.

Kieren Briggs and Jack Williams during the round four match between GWS and West Coast at ENGIE Stadium, April 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"He's part of the midfield group last week that didn't get the job done and didn’t get the job done the week before.

"There's pressure on all our midfield. We'll decide that a little bit later.

"Minus 22 at stoppage isn't going to get the job done. We need to be better."

The floundering Giants midfield has suffered another blow with Josh Kelly sidelined for a month with a hip problem, while Stephen Coniglio will miss another week with a glute issue.

Coniglio was seen to be moving well at Friday's session as he eyes a return next week, but Kingsley admits the constant injury setbacks for his established pair need to be monitored as the depth of his team's on-ball brigade continues to be tested.

Josh Kelly and Stephen Coniglio during the round 10 match between Greater Western Sydney and St Kilda at GIANTS Stadium, May 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

He's also implored his players to continue speaking their mind in the media after Sam Taylor labelled the Swans as 'smug' last year, and Toby Bedford admitted "we don't like them and they don't like us" to kickstart Derby week.

"I agree with all of them. That's our thinking. The reality is they beat us last year three times and we've got to do something about it. Sunday will be the perfect opportunity to make a start on that.

"Particularly when you’ve lost two in a row, it is a big game for us. An important game. We want to get back to winning football games," said Kingsley.

While the Giants coach has backed in his under-performing forwards in Aaron Cadman and Jake Stringer, Sydney coach Dean Cox admits he needs more from his established players, with a spotlight on forward Will Hayward.

The 26-year-old is averaging merely a goal a game from under 10 disposals and less than two marks across the last three weeks.

Will Hayward celebrates a goal during Sydney's clash against North Melbourne in round four, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

In the absence of Tom Papley, Logan McDonald and Joel Amartey, Hayward - who signed a lucrative five-year deal last season after kicking 41 goals for the year - is one player Cox is looking at to lift his struggling side.

"When senior players aren't there someone needs to fill that void. When Tom (Papley) is so vocal, we need Will and Hayden McLean to take control of their area. That's one thing we’ve mentioned to them.

"It's not the young players who are going to turn around the way we play, it's the middle tier. They know the standard and what playing at their best looks like. There's a band of players that we need to play more consistently. They're aware of that," said Cox.

While the new Swans coach is without a string of his best players through injury, most notably Errol Gulden, he conceded last week’s second half fade-out against Gold Coast is as disappointed as he’s been since taking over from John Longmire.

It's understood he delivered the team his first spray since taking over in the three-quarter time huddle, after they conceded six goals to one behind in the term.

Dean Cox during the round seven match between Gold Coast and Sydney at People First Stadium, April 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

That stern message carried over into the midweek review back in Sydney.

"Yeah, it was (as disappointed as he's been). We had a meeting on Tuesday to address that. To identify the standards that you want to set. We fell really short of that. The way that happened was really disappointing and we get a chance on Sunday to make amends for that," Cox said.

The six-time All-Australian knows plenty about derby rivalries from his time at West Coast and as he prepares for his first edition of the Sydney encounter, he's hoping the occasion will help spark his team and extend its four-game winning run in the fixture.

"I've been a part of cross-town rivalries in my time. We want to promote the game in New South Wales, but we also don't want to lose to the team across the road. I've always been strong on beating the local team," he said.