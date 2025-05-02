Jackson Archer holds his hamstring as he is tackled by Mason Redman during the match between Essendon and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium in round eight, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne has been dealt a huge blow with defender Jackson Archer ruled out for up to eight weeks due to a hamstring injury.

Scans showed Archer suffered a high-grade left hamstring strain in the Roos' three-point loss to Essendon at Marvel Stadium on Thursday night.

The fearless defender grabbed at his hamstring as Bomber Mason Redman went to tackle him midway through the second quarter. He limped from the field in the hands of trainers and was immediately substituted out of the game.

"Obviously this is really disappointing news for Jackson and our whole program," North footy boss Todd Viney said.

"He's a key part of our defensive structure and was only just finding continuity in his footy again after missing a few weeks.

"We anticipate Jackson will miss approximately eight weeks, but that timeline will depend on his early rehab progress."

Learn More 00:51

The 22-year-old was playing just his third game for the season after missing some time with a hamstring complaint, while he also served a three-match ban for rough conduct.