WITH top spot on offer to the winner of Sunday night's QClash it promised to be the best Queensland derby yet, however by the end it went the same way as 12 of the previous 13 games between the northern rivals.
Gold Coast kicked the first goal of the match, but it was Brisbane that made most of the running from that point through to the 9.12 (66) to 7.7 (49) result at the final siren.
The Suns opening score actually kept them in the lead through to the final siren of the first quarter, before a unique 50 metre penalty put Jarrod Berry on the goalline and the Lions in front at the break.
Three more quick goals early in the second term gave the reigning premier a break that they weren't going to hand back in a hurry.
After three goalless weeks Charlie Cameron kicked three for the night, the local fans singing Country Roads each time with the passion they sang the club song with after last year's Grand Final.
The Ashcroft brothers went into full Daicos mode, Will finishing with 34 disposals and Levi with 29, while Cal Ah Chee also slotted three goals.
More to come
BRISBANE 1.4 4.8 9.9 9.12 (66)
GOLD COAST 1.1 3.3 4.5 7.7 (49)
GOALS
Brisbane: Ah Chee 3, Cameron 3, McKenna, Gardiner, Berry
Gold Coast: Walter, Swallow, King, Andrew, Read, Ainsworth, Miller