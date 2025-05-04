Charlie Cameron celebrates during the round eight match between Brisbane and Gold Coast at The Gabba, May 4, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WITH top spot on offer to the winner of Sunday night's QClash it promised to be the best Queensland derby yet, however by the end it went the same way as 12 of the previous 13 games between the northern rivals.

Gold Coast kicked the first goal of the match, but it was Brisbane that made most of the running from that point through to the 9.12 (66) to 7.7 (49) result at the final siren.

LIONS V SUNS Full match details and stats

The Suns opening score actually kept them in the lead through to the final siren of the first quarter, before a unique 50 metre penalty put Jarrod Berry on the goalline and the Lions in front at the break.

Three more quick goals early in the second term gave the reigning premier a break that they weren't going to hand back in a hurry.

After three goalless weeks Charlie Cameron kicked three for the night, the local fans singing Country Roads each time with the passion they sang the club song with after last year's Grand Final.

The Ashcroft brothers went into full Daicos mode, Will finishing with 34 disposals and Levi with 29, while Cal Ah Chee also slotted three goals.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:33 Ah Chee cashes in as the contest freezes around him Callum Ah Chee nails his second goal as he takes a clever advantage

00:33 Mac goes boom as gun defender shows his goal nous Mac Andrew shows why he's one of the most versatile players in the league with a brilliant major on the run

00:54 Cameron back at his best as Country Road rocks Gabba Charlie Cameron kicks two vintage goals in quick succession as the home crowd gets vocal

00:47 Sun's bizarre 50m penalty for throwing grass at Lion Bailey Humphrey concedes a unique 50m penalty at the end of the first term leading to a Jarrod Berry major

BRISBANE 1.4 4.8 9.9 9.12 (66)

GOLD COAST 1.1 3.3 4.5 7.7 (49)

GOALS

Brisbane: Ah Chee 3, Cameron 3, McKenna, Gardiner, Berry

Gold Coast: Walter, Swallow, King, Andrew, Read, Ainsworth, Miller