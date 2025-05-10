Follow all the action from Saturday's round nine games

MELBOURNE'S resurgence faces a test when the Demons take on Hawthorn at the MCG on Saturday.

After losing their first five games of the season, the Demons have won three straight, taking down Fremantle, Richmond and West Coast.

Now 3-5, they will face a huge test against the Hawks (6-2).

Hawthorn has won back-to-back games with resounding victories over struggling pair West Coast and Richmond.

While the Hawks regain Karl Amon, who comes in for Tom Barrass, the Demons have made three changes as Jacob van Rooyen, Clayton Oliver and Matthew Jefferson replace Jack Viney, Jake Melksham and Harrison Petty.

Injury-hit teams Essendon and Sydney will do battle at Marvel Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Bombers have fought their way to a 4-3 win-loss record, while the Swans' derby win moved them to 3-5.

Essendon's four wins this year have come against Port Adelaide, Melbourne, West Coast and North Melbourne.

Without a host of stars, the Swans ended a three-game losing streak with their impressive win over Greater Western Sydney.

Ben Paton returns for Sydney, replacing the suspended Lewis Melican, while the Bombers have made five changes.

Lewis Hayes and Archer Day-Wicks will make their debuts as Jye Caldwell, Dylan Shiel and Saad El-Hawli return, with injured trio Jordan Ridley, Jade GResham and Harrison Jones making way along with omitted pair Elijah Tsatas and Jye Menzie.

In a huge Saturday night clash, Gold Coast will host the Western Bulldogs in Darwin.

The Suns (5-2) suffered a disappointing loss in the QClash last time out, but have a dominant ruck at TIO Stadium.

Gold Coast has won its past six games at the venue, including thrashings of Geelong and North Melbourne last year.

The Bulldogs are on a three-match winning streak to hold a 5-3 win-loss record.

The Suns have decided to change things up as Brayden Fiorini, Ben Long, Sam Clohesy and Malcolm Rosas jnr replace Ethan Read, Lachie Weller, David Swallow and Connor Budarick.

The Dogs are again without Adam Treloar and have dropped Jedd Busslinger, with Harvey Gallagher and Caleb Poulter coming into the side.

In another enormous clash, the Showdown between Port Adelaide and Adelaide will also be played on Saturday night.

The Crows (5-3) bounced back to form with a dominant performance against Carlton last time out.

Port, meanwhile, was belted by the Bulldogs in Ballarat to sit at 4-4.

While the settled Crows have made just one change as Mitch Hinge returns from suspension to replace Brodie Smith, Port has made five.

Dante Visentini, Josh Sinn, Christian Moraes, Jed McEntee and Ryan Burton are into the Power side, replacing Will Lorenz, Willie Rioli, Jordon Sweet, Logan Evans and Joe Berry.