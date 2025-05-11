Follow all the action from Sunday's round nine games

WEST Coast has suffered a huge blow just 40 minutes out from its clash against Richmond, with co-captain Oscar Allen withdrawn with a knee issue.

The Eagles named an unchanged line-up an hour before the first bounce, but confirmed 20 minutes later Allen would not play.

The key forward has been replaced in the side by Harry Edwards, with Tom Gross named as the Eagles' substitute.

Kane McAuliffe will be the Tigers' 23rd man.

The Eagles will be aiming for its first win of the season when it makes the trip to the MCG to take on Richmond on Sunday.

The Eagles are on the bottom of the ladder after losing their first eight games of 2025.

They have another chance to break that run on Sunday against the Tigers (2-6).

Richmond has fallen to back-to-back losses to Melbourne and Hawthorn after its stunning upset of Gold Coast.

The Tigers have handed a debut to Thomas Sims and recalled Kane McAuliffe, replacing dropped duo Maurice Rioli jnr and James Trezise.

The Eagles have made three changes, bringing in defender Sandy Brock to cover concussed Jeremy McGovern as well as adding Tom Gross and Bailey Williams. Bo Allan (suspended) and the omitted Jack Williams go out.

Richmond v West Coast at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Richmond: Nil

West Coast: Oscar Allen (knee) replaced in selected side by Harry Edwards

SUBSTITUTES

Richmond: Kane McAuliffe

West Coast: Tom Gross

Greater Western Sydney will be aiming to end a losing streak when it makes the trip to GMHBA Stadium to take on Geelong.

The Giants have suffered three straight losses to slip back to a 4-4 win-loss record.

Geelong, meanwhile, edged Collingwood in a thriller at the MCG to improve to 5-3.

The Giants have enjoyed a great record in Geelong, winning their past four games at GMHBA Stadium.

Forward Gryan Miers comes in to the side, joined by Ted Clohesy and veteran Jed Bews, who plays his first game of the season after recovering from a finger injury. Forward Oli Wiltshire joins injured pair Rhys Stanley and Lawson Humphries.

The Giants will debut Cody Angove and have recalled Jake Riccardi, replacing smalls Darcy Jones and Toby Bedford.

In the final game of the round, North Melbourne hosts Brisbane in Hobart.

The struggling Kangaroos are 1-7 and fell just short of beating Essendon last week.

Brisbane's premiership defence has started well as its QClash victory lifted it to an impressive 7-1 record.

Georgr Wardlaw returns for the Roos after a week out with a corked thigh, along with defenders Aidan Corr and Toby Pink. They'll face a Lions forward line that's added Kai Lohmann and Logan Morris, plus ruck Darcy Fort. Sam Day is out injured, while Will McLachlan and Conor McKenna have been dropped.