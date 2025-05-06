Izak Rankine celebrates during the round eight match between Adelaide and Carlton at Adelaide Oval, May 3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ROOKIE roulette was in full swing this week in a swift reminder to get them off the ground as soon as possible. On a positive note however, teams who have stuck fat with the likes of Levi Ashcroft (MID/FWD, $709,000) and Zach Reid (DEF, $596,000) were rewarded for the faith shown.

The Lions gun was electric in the lastt game on Sunday night where he racked up a season-high 115 on the back of 29 disposals, seven marks and three tackles. If banking the points wasn't enough, it also restarted his cash generation after a couple of quiet weeks, bringing his BE back down to 44. Reid looked cooked in round six after a score of 36 against the Eagles, but the Bombers defender has rewarded those who held with scores of 74 and 90 in his most recent game from 15 disposals, six marks and seven tackles to give him a BE of 36.

On the flipside, scores of 44 from Riley Bice (DEF, $670,000) and 33 from Xavier Lindsay (MID, $539,000) hurt coaches who no doubt had emergencies outscoring them on the pine.

In what feels like a cut and paste job from seasons past, Max Gawn (RUCK, $1,140,000) once again reminded us all who the No.1 big man in the competition is. He is on a four-week stretch of complete domination with a low score of 118 in that time, and he recorded a new high score for the season with a whopping 158 from 35 disposals, eight marks, a goal and 47 hitouts in his most recent outing.

MOST TRADED IN

Hugh Boxshall (MID, $273,000)

Christian Petracca (FWD/MID, $964,000)

Max Gawn (RUCK, $1,140,000)

Will Lorenz (MID, $252,000)

Izak Rankine (FWD/MID, $939,000)

MOST TRADED OUT

Sam Davidson (FWD/MID, $625,000)

Ryley Sanders (MID/FWD, $780,000)

Tom De Koning (RUCK, $907,000)

Xavier Lindsay (MID, $539,000)

Sam Lalor (MID/FWD, $555,000)

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Max Gawn (RUCK, $1,140,000) +$75,000

Josh Battle (DEF, $777,000) +$60,000

Scott Pendlebury (MID, $847,000) +$59,000

Kade Chandler (FWD/MID, $721,000) +$58,000

Max Michalanney (DEF, $604,000) +$57,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Bailey Scott (MID, $646,000) -$78,000

Toby Green (FWD, $792,000) -$57,000

Hayden Young (MID, $858,000) -$56,000

Will Hoskin-Elliott (FWD, $499,000) -$56,000

Miles Bergman (DEF/MID, $674,000) -$55,000

Toby Greene during the round seven match between Greater Western Sydney and Western Bulldogs at Manuka Oval, April 26, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Hugh Boxshall (MID, $273,000) - 7

Will Lorenz (MID, $252,000) 9

Riley Hardeman (DEF, $334,000) 10

Joe Fonti (DEF, $354,000) 11

Finnbar Maley (RUCK/FWD, $247,000) 12

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Jack Sinclair (DEF/MID, $966,000) 141

Tom Liberatore (MID, $937,000) 140

Adam Treloar (MID, $1.11M) 138

Hayden Young (MID, $858,000) 136

Sam Walsh (MID, $1.01M) 135

STOCKS UP

Tristan Xerri (RUCK, $1.01M)

The Roos big man is a genuine bargain given we have seen three weeks of evidence that he is over his hamstring concerns. Scores of 116, 122 and 121 for a player down $167k on their original asking price and carrying a BE of 81 won't stay a bargain for long, especially one with a juicy run like the 'X-Man' has over the coming weeks.

Christian Petracca (MID/FWD, $964,000)

I have flagged the Dees star as a bargain for the last three weeks and this is your last chance to grab him while under $1 million. He has been in hot form with scores of 100, 104, 114 and 121 in his last four outings and he remains underpriced with a BE of 73, despite three weeks of tough fixturing.

Harry Sheezel (DEF/MID, $1,053,000)

The Roos didn't jump at the noise and once again played Sheezel off half-back, which allowed him to roam around and rack up uncontested possessions at will. He scored a season-high 134 including nine marks, which will be tough to match this week against the Lions before absolutely unleashing on the Tigers the following round.

Izak Rankine (FWD/MID, $939,000)

The 25-year-old has been an underpriced option every week of the season and nothing has changed on that front. He is coming off a season-high 120 from 90 per cent TOG where he collected 29 disposals, took nine marks and kicked two goals. He has a BE of 78 leading into the Showdown.

Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $1,086,000)

If you are after a unique premium midfield upgrade, its hard to go past the Bont. An absolute class act who has taken no time to remind everyone that he is as good as any player in the comp. He is coming off a season-high 126 in a tough match-up with Port, which is a great sign leading into a soft fixture for mids against the Suns, Dees and Cats. Can't go wrong with the Bont.

STOCKS DOWN

Tom De Koning (RUCK, $907,000)

The talented 25-year-old was a ripper pick at the start of the year with scores of 132, 107 and 130 in his first three. After that he was priced up there with the big boys, but with just one triple-figure score in his last five games and two scores in the 60s in his last three, the good work has been undone and it's only getting worse with a BE of 119.

Caleb Daniel (MID/FWD, $841,000)

The move of Sheezel to half-back doesn't leave much uncontested pill for the likes of Daniel and his numbers are reflecting that with scores of 75 and 77 in his last two. There was talk of the Roos recruit being a keeper option after starting the season with scores of 91, 114 and 115, but the magnet shuffle hasn't been his friend and his BE has snuck into triple-figure territory.

Caleb Serong (MID, $916,000)

After looking like his season was getting started in rounds three, four and five, where the hard-nosed Docker scored 100, 121 and 101, the wheels have fallen back off with returns of 79, 75 and just 65 in his most recent, from a hard-to-believe stat line that read 15 disposals, one mark and eight tackles against an easy match-up in the Saints. He has a BE of 134 and a tough run of matches on the horizon including the Giants and Power.

Caleb Serong is tackled by Anthony Caminiti during the round eight match between St Kilda and Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, May 2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Sam Davidson (FWD/MID, $625,000)

'The Doc' has been great, averaging 69 for the season and increasing an impressive $395k. The Dogs' influx of returning players is starting to see a squeeze now and pushed Davidson into the red vest, which isn't a good sign. He has a BE of 71.

Xavier Lindsay (MID, $539,000)

The young Demon has been outstanding this season, increasing by $229k since the start of the year. The Dees' run of friendly match-ups is over and he is coming off a score of 33 against the Eagles. This gives him a BE of 47 which is very achievable, but an indication his cash generation is slowing.

