Ross Lyon is expecting Carlton to be stinging from the big loss to Adelaide, with the teams squaring off in Spud's Game at the MCG

Ross Lyon speaks to his players during the R8 match between St Kilda and Fremantle at Marvel Stadium on May 2, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

ST KILDA coach Ross Lyon expects Carlton to return to its best in their Friday night clash at the MCG after the Blues' winning streak came to a shuddering halt last round.

While the Saints snapped a three-game losing run with a 61-point win over Fremantle, the Blues saw their own three-match rally ended in a 60-point loss to Adelaide.

Lyon said his team hadn't spent any time savouring the morale-boosting win with a big match looming against Carlton, which is the fifth annual Spud's Game, played in memory of Danny Frawley and to raise funds and awareness for mental health.

He said he expected the Blues to return to the form that saw them edge Geelong in round seven at the MCG.

"We've moved on pretty quick to Carlton, who have had some pretty good wins, and they'll be disappointed about the weekend," Lyon said before Saints training on Tuesday.

"We know that we were able to respond off a couple of struggles, and I think they're in the same boat, so we're expecting the best of Carlton.

"Their last performance at the MCG was fantastic against Geelong and they've got a really strong midfield in particular and key forwards, so we've got our hands full."

Expecting to retain much of the line-up that dismantled the Dockers, with rising midfielder Mattaes Phillipou and veteran forward Mason Wood chances to come into the mix, Lyon said the performance showed "spirit" after a frustrating period for the team.

"It was just the fundamentals done well and plenty of spirit," he said, with the Saints 10th on the ladder, three places ahead of Carlton.

"Our clearance work was good, our pressure was good, we had 61 entries, defended really well, so it's just a lot that goes into the mix.

"It is a long, hard season for everyone and everyone ebbs and flows ... we just want to see that spirit and the fundamentals done well again."