Calvin brings you everything you need to get Fantasy ready for round nine

Tom De Koning in action during the R5 match between Carlton and West Coast at Adelaide Oval on April 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S ROUND nine, and the question is … are you ready for what lies ahead?

Many coaches are using their two trades to fix what they see as the biggest issues in their teams. Some are going with the traditional one-up, one-down strategy to move a rookie off the field, while others are prioritising trades, to deal with underperforming players.

Some Fantasy coaches are absolutely flying right now — none more so than Jacob, whose team leads the pack with 16,713 points. He's playing chess while the rest of us are chewing on the pieces.

Roy is sitting pretty, Calvin is scared of heights and clearly rattled (someone get the man a paper bag), and as for Warnie, well, after one good week he's proven that anything is possible. Yes, miracles do happen.

So, get yourself Fantasy ready for the big round ahead!

Rookie downgrade targets

Calvin has ranked the best rookies to consider for the round ahead.

Lewis Hayes (DEF, $230,000)

With Jordan Ridley on the sidelines for the next eight weeks, Essendon has grabbed Hayes from the VFL where he has averaged 105 this year with 11 marks a game. He'll slot straight in.

Hugh Boxshall (MID, $273,000)

Even if you missed his score of 74 last week, you can still jump on Boxshall with his very low breakeven of -7. However, he's not completely out of the equation to be the sub at some point.

Joe Fonti (DEF, $354,000)

If you're willing to pay the extra money, then Fonti might be worth the gamble. Roy is a huge fan of the 20-year-old who scored 70 last week as he benefited from the Giants' high possession game style.

Will Lorenz (MID, $252,000)

Lorenz debuted for the Power in round eight with a solid 49. He played 80 per cent game time for his 15 disposals and only has a breakeven of 9. If he holds his spot, then he'll make plenty of money in the coming weeks.

Cooper Simpson (FWD, $230,000)

After averaging 71 in the WAFL, Simpson has made his way back into the Dockers' team for Thursday night's clash against Collingwood. He played two games last year and might even be used across half-back, if he isn't starting as the sub.

Cooper Simpson kicks the ball during Fremantle's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Most traded in

Hugh Boxshall (MID, $273,000)

Christian Petracca (MID/FWD, $964,000)

Max Gawn (RUCK, $1,140,000)

Will Lorenz (MID, $252,000)

Izak Rankine (MID/FWD, $939,000)

As we off-load the rookies, many coaches are left with plenty of cash to go shopping. Christian Petracca (MID/FWD, $964,000) is a heavily targeted option once again this week after he has averaged 103 across his last five games. However, it needs to be said that his draw does get harder.

Also in the forward line, Izak Rankine (MID/FWD, $939,000) continues to get it done. Warnie's best kept secret is no longer after Rankine dominated last week with 120. He is now averaging 98 for the season.

Christian Petracca celebrates a goal during Melbourne's clash against Richmond in round seven, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Most traded out

Sam Davidson (MID/FWD, $625,000)

Ryley Sanders (MID/FWD, $780,000)

Tom De Koning (RUCK, $907,000)

Clayton Oliver (MID, $928,000)

Christian Moraes (MID, $452,000)

After starting the year on fire averaging 123 in his first three games, things have taken a dramatic turn for Tom De Koning (RUCK, $907,000) who has now averaged 80 in his last five games. He is back to the price he started. Although De Koning could score 90-105 this week against the Saints, many coaches have had enough, swinging the axe to bring in an uber-premium ruckman.

Ryley Sanders kicks a goal during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Port Adelaide at Mars Stadium in round eight, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Draft: One-week wonders

A strategy in Draft is to find one-week streaming options. This means finding a player who has low ownership (most likely on the waiver wire) and is an option for a one-week play. You may require a player like this to fill any holes in your team while you wait for an injured player to return or for one of your players to gain dual-position status.

Here are some players with low ownership that might be worth a punt on for this week.

Josh Battle (DEF) v Melbourne – I mentioned Battle last week and his ownership in Draft went up from 27 to 37 per cent. He is coming off a nice 120 and will be great again in another easy match-up.

Henry Hustwaite (MID) v Melbourne – With Nash on the sidelines, Hustwaite has made the most of his opportunities scoring 87 and 74. Melbourne gives up plenty so check those wavier wires.

Elijah Hewett (MID/FWD) v Richmond – Hewett was awesome last week for 81, his best score for the year. He's in just eight per cent of leagues and should score well against the Tigers at the MCG.

Elijah Hewett celebrates during the round six match between West Coast and Essendon at Optus Stadium, April 18, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Draft: Captain smokies

In Draft, every player is unique so it's important to think outside the box when it comes to finding a captain. Here are some options to consider if you're a lucky owner.

George Hewett v St Kilda @ the MCG, Friday 7.40pm AEST

Hewett will be back scoring triple figures as St Kilda is still a team to target. Even though the Dockers failed to fire last week, the Saints still give up the third-most points to midfielders this year.

Toby Nankervis v West Coast @ the MCG, Sunday 1.10pm AEST

Nankervis’ form has been a little down but this match-up should fire him up again. In recent weeks against the Eagles we have seen Gawn 158 and Meek 131 score with ease. He’s worth a shot!

Dayne Zorko v North Melborune @ Ninja Stadium, Sunday 4:40pm AEST

Now, this could go either way. Zorko has scored 100-plus in his last five games against the Kangaroos. Down in Hobart, Sunday afternoon, last game of the round ... this could be 90 to 150.

Dayne Zorko in action during the match between Brisbane and Gold Coast at the Gabba in round eight, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Live Teams Show

The Traders will be live tonight to cover all the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions. Watch the Live Teams Show every Thursday night via AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App and ask your questions in the comments.

Calvin's best captains

