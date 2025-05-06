Harrison Jones is seen injured during the match between Essendon and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium in round eight, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Crouch Hip 4-6 weeks Nick Murray Knee 4-6 weeks Toby Murray Ankle 3-4 months Kieran Strachan Foot Season Updated: May 6, 2025

In the mix

Half-back Mitch Hinge will return from suspension, giving the Crows a boost in time for Saturday night's Showdown. The experienced Brodie Smith was his replacement against the Blues last week and performed well, leaving the Crows with structural decisions to make. Sam Berry played as the substitute and is an option to move into the 22 if more contested strength is needed around the ball in Matt Crouch's absence, while Sid Draper is out of the team and should be considered. Those with a body of work at SANFL level include Billy Dowling, Charlie Edwards and Brayden Cook, while wingman Lachlan Sholl won plenty of the ball at the lower level. Chris Burgess and Luke Pedlar each booted four goals. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sam Day Hamstring 6 weeks Kai Lohmann Shoulder Test Lincoln McCarthy Knee TBC Logan Morris Calf Test Bruce Reville Hamstring 1 week Brandon Ryan Facial fracture TBC Henry Smith Foot 8-9 weeks Brandon Starcevich Concussion TBC Updated: May 6, 2025

In the mix

There's a lot of intrigue around the Lions team ahead of travelling to Hobart to play North Melbourne on Sunday afternoon. Morris should return to replace the injured Day, but Chris Fagan must decide whether he wants to persist with reliable Darcy Gardiner as a forward or look elsewhere. He could opt for Darcy Fort to help Oscar McInerney as a back-up ruckman or promote young Ty Gallop for a debut after an impressive run in the VFL. Lohmann is also expected to return to the forward line. Tom Doedee and Keidean Coleman are also bashing the door down to force their way in, although it's hard to find positions in a rock solid defensive unit. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Alex Cincotta Hip 1 week Matt Cottrell Ankle 4-5 weeks Orazio Fantasia Calf TBC Brodie Kemp Achilles Season Nic Newman Knee TBC Jack Silvagni Hand Test Jagga Smith Knee Season Zac Williams Calf 1-2 weeks Updated: May 6, 2025

In the mix

The Blues are hopeful Silvagni will return for Friday night's clash against the Saints, but Cottrell will miss at least the next month. Jordan Boyd (27 disposals, five marks) was among the best in the VFL last weekend, while Jaxon Binns (33 disposals, one goal) and Marc Pittonet (16 disposals, 34 hitouts, nine clearances) were both emergencies at AFL level and also performed strongly. Williams remains a week away, but Fantasia still has a significant amount of work to do before he'll be fit for his first appearance of the season. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Joel Cochran Concussion Concussion protocols Harvey Harrison Knee TBC Ash Johnson Leg 4-5 weeks Fin Macrae Shoulder 3 months Reef McInnes Knee Season Dan McStay Knee 6-8 weeks Tom Mitchell Foot TBC Lachie Schultz Hamstring Test Updated: April 29, 2025

In the mix

Moore has been cleared to return against Geelong after training fully on Tuesday. The skipper has had no vertigo symptoms for the past three days. Schultz is also pushing to return after missing the past three games with a hamstring strain, but the small forward still needs to tick off training on Thursday. McStay will miss at least the next six weeks with an MCL sprain, opening the door for Mason Cox to return or Charlie West to make his debut after kicking three more goals in the VFL on Saturday night. Ed Allan finished with 22 touches in the reserves in the win over Essendon. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nick Bryan Knee Season Sam Draper Achilles Season Tom Edwards Knee Season Jade Gresham Adductor 1 week Harrison Jones Ankle TBC Darcy Parish Calf 1 week Jordan Ridley Hamstring 8 weeks Updated: May 6, 2025

In the mix

It was a mixed week on the injury front for the Bombers. Just as Nik Cox, Matt Guelfi and Angus Clarke returned via the VFL, important defender Ridley, forward Gresham and tall Jones suffered injuries. They are set to be boosted by the return of gun midfielder Jye Caldwell for Saturday's clash against Sydney at Marvel Stadium. Pick No.25 in the 2022 Telstra AFL Draft, defender Lewis Hayes could make his debut to replace Ridley, having been held out of the VFL last week. Jayden Laverde is also available after his VFL suspension. Jye Menzie has been the sub in back-to-back games so could either replace Gresham, or get more game time at VFL level. First-year duo Zak Johnson (25 disposals) and Archer Day-Wicks (18 and five tackles) were good in the VFL and have been nearing debuts, Saad El-Hawli (17) could earn a recall and Dylan Shiel is also available after being left out last week. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nat Fyfe Hamstring 5 weeks Odin Jones Back Season Nathan O'Driscoll Ankle Test Jaeger O'Meara Hamstring/foot 5 weeks Ollie Murphy Concussion 1 week Sam Sturt Knee 5 weeks Brandon Walker Shoulder 10 weeks Michael Walters Knee 5 weeks Hayden Young Hamstring 10-12 weeks Updated: May 6, 2025

In the mix

The Dockers are on the lookout for a big-bodied replacement for Young who can help arrest the team's clearance slide. If O'Driscoll can't return to be that player this week, Neil Erasmus and Will Brodie shape as options outside the 23, while Luke Jackson was used as an onballer at stages against the Saints. Cooper Simpson has been training and playing as a half-back and could be an option, alongside James Aish, if the Dockers recalibrate a tall backline. Oscar McDonald is an option at either end if form dictates change in the key positions, along with key forward Pat Voss. Bailey Banfield is available after serving a WAFL suspension. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tanner Bruhn Unavailable Cillian Burke Knee Indefinite Toby Conway Back TBC Mitch Edwards Management TBC Cam Guthrie Achilles 3 weeks Jack Henry Hamstring 1-2 weeks Lenny Hofmann Back Indefinite Lawson Humphries Concussion TBC Mitch Knevitt Foot Test Jack Martin Managed 3 weeks Gryan Miers Concussion TBC Jacob Molier Management Indefinite Rhys Stanley Hamstring 1-2 weeks Tom Stewart Knee Test Updated: May 6, 2025

In the mix

The Cats will have at least two forced changes with Stanley (hamstring) and Humphries (concussion) out of the side that edged past Collingwood. Stanley's replacement in the ruck could be Mark Blicavs, who started in defence last week, with support from tall forward Shannon Neale. Stewart will be tested and hopes to return against the Giants, and he could be joined by Jake Kolodjashnij, for what would be his first senior game of the season. In positive news, Cam Guthrie and Martin are both aiming for playing returns in three weeks via the VFL following extended layoffs, while young tall Molier has recovered from his hamstring injury and will now build his fitness over several weeks. The VFL Cats had a bye last weekend but regular AFL sub Ted Clohesy was strong in his last outing and has shown he can step up to the top level if needed again. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Ballard Knee Season Tom Berry Knee 6+ weeks Jy Farrar Finger 1-3 weeks Leo Lombard Shoulder 1-3 weeks Ben Long Hamstring Test Lachie Weller Hamstring 4-6 weeks Updated: May 6, 2025

In the mix

Long would be a huge inclusion for the Suns and is expected to play, but must pass a final test later in the week to ensure he runs out against the Western Bulldogs on Saturday night in front of his hometown fans in Darwin. Weller's absence opens a spot on the wing, which could be filled by last week's sub, David Swallow. Brayden Fiorini continued his VFL rampage with 47 disposals and three goals against Brisbane, while Lloyd Johnston and Ben Jepson have also impressed at the lower level. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Toby Bedford Eye Test Kieren Briggs Ankle Test Stephen Coniglio Glute 1 week Brent Daniels Abdomen 3 weeks Ollie Hannaford Wrist Test Josh Kelly Hip 3 weeks James Leake Groin TBC Jake Riccardi Hand Test Logan Smith Illness 1 week Updated: May 6, 2025

In the mix

The Giants are hopeful that Bedford could face the Cats on Sunday, having avoided serious damage last weekend. Briggs will also undergo a fitness test later this week. Riccardi could be on call to replace him in the ruck, provided he's fit, while Lachie Keeffe (11 disposals, two goals) could be on standby after impressing in the VFL last weekend. Nick Madden (19 disposals, 23 hitouts) and Wade Derksen (25 disposals, nine marks) are an outside chance to debut, if things fall a certain way. Cody Angove (19 disposals, three goals) is also on alert for an AFL debut, but veteran Coniglio is another week away. Daniels and Kelly are still the best part of a month from returning. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Karl Amon Concussion Concussion protocols Will Day Foot 3-4 months Mitch Lewis Knee 5-7 weeks Jack Scrimshaw Concussion Concussion protocols Updated: April 29, 2025

In the mix

Sam Mitchell will need to make at least two changes to the 23 that beat West Coast on Sunday after Scrimshaw and Amon entered concussion protocols. Changkuoth Jiath played for Box Hill and collected 26 touches after being dropped. Finn Maginness finished with 38 against Port Melbourne. Seamus Mitchell is another option down back. Calsher Dear played managed minutes in his return from a back stress fracture. Jasper Scaife slotted six goals in Wonthaggi. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Marty Hore Calf 3-4 weeks Jake Lever Ankle 2-3 weeks Shane McAdam Achilles Season Ricky Mentha jnr Concussion 1-2 weeks Andy Moniz-Wakefield Knee Season Clayton Oliver Personal Test Harrison Petty Concussion 1-2 weeks Updated: May 6, 2025

In the mix

Swingman Petty copped a head knock against West Coast and has entered concussion protocols, ruling him out of Saturday's match against Hawthorn. Young forward Jacob van Rooyen seems the obvious replacement, allowing Daniel Turner to return to the backline after he swung forward to cover for Petty in the win over the Eagles. Tom Fullarton could also be in the mix for a recall should the Demons want some tall back-up in the ruck for skipper Max Gawn. Oliver didn't make the trip west due to personal reasons. He returned to full training on Tuesday, with a call on his availability to be made later in the week. Kozzy Pickett suffered an ankle sprain late against the Eagles but has resumed training and is expected to play on Saturday. Mentha jnr is another Demon working through concussion protocols after a training incident last week. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jackson Archer Hamstring 8 weeks Miller Bergman Knee Season Callum Coleman-Jones Achilles 2 weeks Paul Curtis Suspension Round 11 Josh Goater Quad 4 weeks Updated: May 6, 2025

In the mix

The Kangas will welcome back George Wardlaw (thigh), who will be fit to play against the Lions on Sunday evening. However, young defender Bergman will miss the remainder of the season. Archer will be lost for the next two months at least. Zac Fisher (28 disposals, three clearances) could be an option to replace him down back, having impressed in the VFL. Aidan Corr is also a chance to return, if the side elects for a bigger body, having been an emergency at AFL level last weekend. Wil Dawson (13 disposals, three goals) could also be called upon to spice up the attack, having moved forward in the reserves recently. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Travis Boak Back Test Tom Cochrane Foot 8-12 weeks Josh Lai Hand 2-3 weeks Jack Lukosius Knee 2-4 weeks Todd Marshall Achilles TBC Josh Sinn Concussion Test Updated: May 6, 2025

In the mix

Ahead of a Showdown against Adelaide on Saturday night, just how many changes will Ken Hinkley make following last week's 90-point hammering to the Western Bulldogs? Veteran Boak would be a welcome return, but must pass a fitness test, with Sinn expected to exit concussion protocols. A couple of players put their hand up with strong performances in the SANFL at the weekend, with Rory Atkins and Ryan Burton impressing in defence. For the second straight week young forward Jack Whitlock kicked three goals to continue pushing his case for a debut. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harry Armstrong Hamstring 8-11 weeks Mate Colina Knee 2-4 weeks Josh Gibcus ACL TBC Taj Hotton ACL 7-10 weeks Mykelti Lefau ACL 1-3 weeks Dion Prestia Achilles 3-5 weeks Samson Ryan Foot 1-3 weeks Tylar Young ACL 2-4 weeks Updated: May 6, 2025

In the mix

Colina has picked up a minor knee injury, suffering a partial sublux of his patella (knee-cap partially popping out and back in again). Prestia has regained a timeline, with the club saying he is increasing his footy drill participation and "running sessions" on the weekend for the players in rehab. Draftee Hotton has a timeline after rupturing his ACL around 12 months ago. Kane McAuliffe (23 disposals, 11 tackles) was one of Richmond's best in the VFL, with Kaleb Smith (31 and 10 marks) and small forward Jasper Alger (three goals) also impressing – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dan Butler Achilles 1 week Zaine Cordy Pectoral 9-11 weeks Paddy Dow Knee TBC Max King Knee TBC Mattaes Phillipou Leg Test Patrick Said Calf 1 week Alix Tauru Suspension Round 14 Mason Wood Concussion Test Updated: May 6, 2025

In the mix

Phillipou was given every chance to play last Friday night against Fremantle after copping a corked quad, but the young gun is expected to play his first game of 2025 this Friday night. Wood is also progressing through the protocols and on track to face the Blues. Sandringham had the bye last weekend. Zak Jones and Isaac Keeler were included in the 26-man squad. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Taylor Adams Hamstring Test Joel Amartey Hamstring 2 weeks Riak Andrew Shoulder 4 weeks Harry Cunningham Foot 3-5 weeks Jesse Dattoli Back 4 weeks Robbie Fox Calf 2 weeks Errol Gulden Ankle 5-7 weeks Logan McDonald Ankle TBC Lewis Melican Suspension Round 12 Callum Mills Foot TBC Tom Papley Foot 4-6 weeks Ben Paton Calf Test Updated: May 6, 2025

In the mix

McDonald has been booked in for ankle surgery, confirming he will be a long-term absence, while Mills remains a week-by-week proposition and is aiming to complete match play at training this week. Joel Hamling did a stellar negating role up forward against the Giants, but he's the most likely option to move back to replace the suspended Melican against Essendon, which would bring Peter Ladhams into the forward line after he kicked 2.3 and had 20 disposals in the VFL last week. Adams is also expected to return from injury and could take the sub vest if the club wants to manage his minutes. Tom Hanily kicked three goals last week after being dropped to the VFL, while Angus Sheldrick continues to push his case for a senior spot. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Campbell Chesser Ankle 3-4 weeks Dom Sheed Knee Season Elliot Yeo Knee and ankle TBC Updated: April 29, 2025

In the mix

Midfielder Tim Kelly is on track to return after missing the clash against Hawthorn with a toe injury that he had previously played through. Young midfielder Tom Gross is also pushing to return at AFL level after being managed as the substitute in round six and then dropped to the WAFL where he was impressive with 24 disposals and a goal. Young onballer Clay Hall (27 and a goal) also put his hand up, while draftee Jobe Shanahan (two goals) can play at either end and is an option if change is needed in the key positions. Noah Long was the substitute against the Hawks and could be promoted to the 22. Bo Allan and Lucca Grego are waiting to debut and each had 12 disposals in a heavy WAFL defeat to Claremont. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan Croft Foot 4-6 weeks Sam Darcy Knee 5-9 weeks Riley Garcia Knee 2-4 weeks Liam Jones Calf 3-4 weeks Cody Weightman Knee Indefinite Updated: May 6, 2025

In the mix

Luke Beveridge isn't expected to make too many changes to the side that smashed Port Adelaide by 15 goals in Ballarat. Jones strained his calf at training last week and won't be available for another three weeks, creating more opportunities for Jedd Busslinger. Caleb Poulter, Harvey Gallagher, Oskar Baker and Taylor Duryea all fired against an undermanned Collingwood outfit at Victoria Park on Saturday. – Josh Gabelich