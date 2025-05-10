Rhyan Mansell (left) and Jake Waterman. Pictures: AFL Photos

IT'S THE battle of the cellar-dwellers on Sunday afternoon, when 16th-placed Richmond takes on 18th-placed West Coast at the MCG.

While the Tigers already have two wins on the board, the majority of their performances have been lacklustre, and Sunday's clash presents the perfect opportunity for the Eagles to notch their first wins of the season.

On the flip-side, the Tigers' two wins have been massive scalps, plus still boasts several premiership players with plenty of experience.

Despite the low ladder positions of the two teams, the contest shapes as an intriguing one - AFL.com.au's Sarah Black and Nathan Schmook outline their reasoning why each team can win.

WHY RICHMOND CAN WIN

Richmond already has two wins in the book, which will help with confidence if the four points are still on the line late in the game.

Skipper Toby Nankervis loves to throw his weight around against weaker or less experienced opponents, and has a record of putting on the superhero cape and dragging his side over the line.

West Coast ruck Matt Flynn has struggled in recent weeks, conceding 47 hitouts and 35 disposals against Max Gawn, while the round one clash against Gold Coast saw Jarrod Witts record an astonishing 68 hitouts to Flynn's 13.

Tim Taranto, Jacob Hopper and Kamdyn McIntosh will take on old Tiger friends in Liam Baker and Jack Graham, while Tim Kelly is a familiar foe.

Jack Graham and Kamdyn McIntosh celebrate after the Grand Final between Richmond and Geelong at The Gabba, October 24, 2020. Picture: Getty Images

The engine room has been one of West Coast's biggest concerns this year. While the Tigers aren't much better – sitting 17th to the Eagles' 18th – there's still a significant 5.6 average clearance gap between the pair.

But Andrew McQualter has mixed up the dynamic in recent weeks, rolling Brady Hough, Eliljah Hewett and even Tyler Brockman through, and the slower Tigers will have to keep an eye on their speed.

Key back Jeremy McGovern will miss with concussion in a huge loss to the Eagles' piecemeal backline which currently features usual key forward Oscar Allen and SSP signing Sandy Brock.

While Tom Lynch is no longer at the peak of his powers, his marking still poses a significant threat and he often draws multiple opponents – lowering the eyes entering 50 and finding the loose smalls could be a winning formula.

Richmond has been at its most threatening this year when it has played a high-octane game, switching lanes quickly and moving the ball by hand, rather than long kicks down the line.

The tackling pressure can be contagious, and plays to the strengths of Rhyan Mansell, Seth Campbell, Maurice Rioli and Steely Green.

Nick Vlastuin thrives on slow loopy balls into an opposition's forward line, and with Allen in defence, the Eagles don't have an experienced key forward, with the 191cm Jake Waterman the most dangerous.

Nick Vlastuin during the round five match between West Coast and Richmond at Optus Stadium, April 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WHY WEST COAST CAN WIN

There should be a level of desperation for the Eagles this week as they chase their first win of the season and a maiden triumph for coach Andrew McQualter in blue and gold.

That alone won't get it done, however, and backing West Coast requires a level of faith that it will combine together this week the different elements of its game that have improved at various stages.

The first of those is forward-half intercepts, which had improved significantly leading into the Melbourne loss.

While ranking bottom four for all of inside 50s, marks inside 50, and tackles inside 50, the Eagles average more in those indicators than the Tigers and have experienced players like Jake Waterman, Liam Ryan and Jamie Cripps who can capitalise if field position and supply is in their favour.

West Coast's biggest issue has been in the midfield, where rucks Matt Flynn and Bailey Williams have traded places through the year based on form. Williams had an improved game in the WAFL and may give the Eagles an extra ground-level presence if selected.

McQualter has also experimented heavily in the centre square through a poor run of midfield games, testing young players and redeploying small forwards. Regulars like Tim Kelly and Harley Reid have been in and out of the centre square.

Is this the week that the coach settles his engine room and puts the heat on his most proven onballers to deliver? On paper, there is a midfield at West Coast that can spearhead a win this week. It needs to play to its potential though.

If the experimentation continues, Tyler Brockman had five clearances in the second half last week and has the fast feet to trouble slower opponents. Likewise Elijah Hewett, who is in excellent form both in the middle and when pushing forward, kicking three goals against the Demons.

Perhaps most encouraging for the Eagles is the backline match-ups, with Seth Campbell (12 goals) leading the Tigers' goalkicking and dual premiership key forward Tom Lynch (nine) presenting as the most dangerous tall.

The Eagles have an ideal match-up for Campbell in defender Brady Hough if they hold him out of the midfield, while Oscar Allen has taken to his new role in defence well, with Reuben Ginbey playing an assertive brand and supporting teammates in the air.

A desperate Eagles team has the potential to win this week if individuals play to their potential, with a sprinkle of IP from Liam Baker, Jack Graham and McQualter himself also set to help.