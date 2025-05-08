Sliding Doors is in full swing for 2025 .. and Damo's got plenty on his mind

IF Jamie Elliott has been in the AFL system since 2012 ... THEN

STRAP yourselves in, footy fans - Damian Barrett's Sliding Doors is back in full swing for 2025.

With the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season underway, Damo's got plenty of thoughts about all 18 clubs - and the AFL.

So what is he saying about your team? What's he saying about the AFL? You can't say that, Damo, can you? Check it out below.

>> ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND OPINION FROM DAMIAN BARRETT

IF ...

there comes a time for a team with big-time aspirations to make a statement ...

THEN ...

Adelaide Oval Saturday night is THAT time for the Crows. No excuses in Showdown 57.

Jordan Dawson celebrates a goal during the match between Adelaide and Carlton at Adelaide Oval in round eight, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

IF ..

Hugh McCluggage is many things to the Lions ...

THEN ...

he is also the least-fuss star of the game. Never seeks a headline, but just plays well every single week. Has stood up big time in the past two Grand Finals, and is having yet another brilliant season. A five-time placegetter in the Lions' best-and-fairest count. A four-time squad-elect member of an All-Australian team. In 2025, hope he gets a Merrett-Murray Medal and an All-Australian jacket.

Hugh McCluggage celebrates a goal during Brisbane's clash against Richmond in round four, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

IF ...

St Kilda has already put an offer to Tom De Koning that he can't refuse ...

THEN ...

the levels of intrigue around this situation are sky high, even before the towering ruckman goes up against the Saints at the home of footy under Friday night lights. Hope he plays the game of his life.

Tom De Koning (left) and Rowan Marshall compete in a ruck contest during round 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

Jamie Elliott has been in the AFL system since 2012 ...

THEN ...

even with the massive impact he's had in the previous 13 seasons, he's never been more effective than season No.14. Six goals on Thursday night has taken his season tally to 22. Guaranteed to surge past his previous season-best of 39 (the premiership year of 2023).

Learn More 01:58

IF ...

the home and away season began badly, with losses to Hawthorn and Adelaide and then a deliberately cryptic and clever Brad Scott message to the public that hinted at a rebuild but never actually mentioned rebuild ...

THEN ...

no one expected four wins from the subsequent five games. Sure, two of those victories came by a combined five points against the dreadful North Melbourne and West Coast. But there's 2025 hope. And remember, they've played one less match than 16 other teams.

Zach Merrett and Kyle Langford celebrate Essendon's win over North Melbourne in round eight, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

IF ...

it was a better effort against Collingwood on Thursday night than round eight versus St Kilda ...

THEN ...

it was still bad. There is no dare, no X-factor, no wow, and most damningly, no reliable system. Too nice, this club. And always boring.

Karl Worner looks dejected after Fremantle's loss to Collingwood in round nine, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

the backline was already smashed with Stewart, Henry and Kolodjashnij unavailable ...

THEN ...

Humphries entering concussion protocols became a mini-disaster. Will start favourites against the Giants, the Cats, but they're vulnerable.

Lawson Humphries in action during Geelong's clash against Adelaide in round five, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

the reality check landed hard last Sunday, via a loss to Brisbane ...

THEN ...

better that it came in round eight than 18. Right now, the Suns, for all their bravado, are nowhere near the very best. Yet. There's a lot of 2025 runway left.

Damien Hardwick looks on during Gold Coast's clash against Richmond in round six, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

IF ...

falling agonisingly short of a premiership crack in the 2023 and 2024 seasons is taking a toll to this point of 2025 ...

THEN ...

that's understandable. Have lost their past three finals by a kick. From 15th on the ladder after round 10 to a one-point preliminary final loss in 2023. From big leads, respectively 28 and 44 points, over Sydney and Brisbane in qualifying and semi-finals last year, to out in straight sets. And now, three losses in a row, after a 4-1 start to 2025. Big concerns.

Greater Western Sydney players look dejected after a loss to Sydney in round eight, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

IF ...

opportunities for fringe players are rare right now at the Hawks ...

THEN ...

Henry Hustwaite is making the most of his right now. Forty-three disposals in the past two matches, having not played since round six last year before that.

Henry Hustwaite in action during Hawthorn's clash against Richmond in round eight, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

IF ...

others have a problem with stand-in president Brad Green defending his football club on social media ...

THEN ...

I don't. Sure, there may be other ways to do it, and sure, I don't agree with his defence of certain topics. But there's nothing wrong with him standing up for his club however he sees fit.

Brad Green and Simon Goodwin at Melbourne training on November 22, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

IF ...

there are an inordinate amount of problems at North Melbourne ...

THEN ...

at least one can be removed immediately by placing a simple ban on players shooshing the crowd after kicking a goal. Jacob Konstanty inexplicably did it against Carlton on Good Friday – after reducing the Roos' deficit to under 13 goals. And captain Jy Simpkin did it, albeit in a much closer match, against Essendon in round eight. Maybe string a couple of wins together before feeling the need to put fingers to mouths.

Jy Simpkin celebrates a goal during North Melbourne's clash against Essendon in round eight, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

IF ...

the Power are to somehow win Showdown 57 ...

THEN ...

as always, it will be on three, maybe four, players. Butters, Horne-Francis, Rozee, Georgiades. Tipping Butters to win the Showdown Medal, win, lose or draw. He's near-unstoppable, Zak.

Zak Butters kicks the ball during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Port Adelaide at Mars Stadium in round eight, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

IF ...

the match against West Coast obviously is yet to be won ...

THEN ...

the Tigers will nevertheless be starting short favourites. With unexpected wins already against Carlton and Gold Coast, what odds at the start of the year that they'd have three by round nine!

Adem Yze is seen during the match between Richmond and Carlton at the MCG in round one, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

IF ...

a game of footy needing to be won is the main project for the round nine Friday night lights match ...

THEN ...

don't ignore the pre-match focus on Spud. Special person, footballer, coach.

Jason Dunstall during a pre-game ceremony for Spud's Game in 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

there has been a lot of deserved focus this year on other "oldies" at other clubs, mainly Danger, Maxxy, Pendles, Zork, Sidey and Todd ...

THEN ...

don't forget Dane. Nearly 35, and while he may not be at his peak, still as crucial as any player in Swans colours.

Dane Rampe is seen during Sydney's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round eight, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

IF ...

Dimma lost his first nine matches as coach way back in 2010 ...

THEN ...

Andrew McQualter this Sunday gets a nice opportunity to crack it for his first success one match earlier, against Dimma's old club, Richmond. Have been OK at times this year, the Eagles, and were unlucky against Essendon in round six. Won't get too many better opportunities.

Andrew McQualter during West Coast's match against GWS in R4, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

there has been nothing left for a very long time for Bont to master on the field ...

THEN ...

loved how he broadened his scope off it last weekend when he cleverly responded to Bailey Smith's taunting. Can't recall him ever engaging publicly in such a way. Hope it's the start of a new pursuit.

Marcus Bontempelli is seen during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Port Adelaide in round eight, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

AND THIS ONE'S FOR THE AFL

IF ...

there was a Willie Rioli pile-on during the week ...

THEN ...

blame for that cannot be placed on media and rival clubs. I fully understand the sensitivities, care and welfare requirements at play here, but as I said early in the week, the AFL simply had to sanction Rioli last Monday. Didn't even have to be a suspension, but a clearly worded AFL-issued sanction. That it chose to do nothing on a very serious matter led to the back stories being volunteered and sought. At this level of sport, individuals cannot be put before the industry in times of wrongdoing.