The Dockers "got a lot right" but fell short in a loss to the Magpies on Thursday night

Josh Treacy reacts to Fremantle's loss to Collingwood in round nine, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE coach Justin Longmuir has rued his side's inefficiency in its forward half following the Dockers' 14-point loss to Collingwood on Thursday night.

The Dockers led Collingwood in a number of key areas including disposals (+75), inside 50s (+28) and centre clearances (+12).

But the Dockers' efficiency inside 50 was at 40.3 per cent compared to Collingwood's 73.5, which Longmuir said cost his side the game.

"The difference in the game clearly was their efficiency inside forward 50 and our inefficiency going forward. What did we kick? Eighty-three points from 62 inside 50s, we need more bang for buck," Longmuir said.

"We fell into bombing the ball in there probably a little bit too much and at stages we were just unpredictable with those long kicks and their backs were very good in the air and they held up well all night.

"It's disappointing when you look at the scoreboard but I think a lot prouder of our effort, I thought we had some focuses going into the game and we got a lot right, clearly, just disappointing that we didn’t get the job done on the scoreboard, but we got a lot right."

Longmuir blamed poor decision making when looking inside 50 as well as poor placement as the main reason the Dockers were inefficient.

"We were a bit haphazard with the way we kicked the ball in there at times," he said.

"Down the other end, the maturity they showed just to take the extra step, scan the ground and look to at worst get it to their tall's advantage, we just need to find a little bit more consistency in that area of the game.

"There's a bit to work on, clearly, 62 inside 50s for I think it was six marks, that's not making the most out of your opportunities."

The Dockers are hopeful ruck Sean Darcy's knee injury isn't serious after he was substituted in the third quarter.

For Collingwood, coach Craig McRae was thrilled with his side's win, particularly considering the five-day turnaround and travel.

"We're really, really ecstatic with that win, that's a huge performance," he said.

"To come over here, five days, travel, is hard to do and we didn't want to understate it or overstate it before the game, but we knew it was going to be a big challenge.

"I've got to give a massive shoutout to Jarrod Wade and the high performance team, to get everybody to be able to perform like they did was a real challenge and there's a lot of planning that goes into that so we're very lucky, we feel like we've got the best team in the AFL right now to get the job done."

One player whose performance stood out was that of Jamie Elliott, who finished with an equal career-high six goals.

"He's having a great year, Jamie. He's kicked five goals a few weeks ago on Anzac Day. He's now in the leadership group and I'm just seeing a young man as happy as I've ever seen him and he just handles the big moments, as he always has."

McRae was asked about the health of Lachie Schultz, who left the ground in the fourth quarter following a big collision with Fremantle defender Jordan Clark. The umpires didn't stop play after the incident, and McRae was asked whether he agreed with that decision.

"We're all sort of just worried about his welfare and we called for the stretcher and the doctors were trying everything they can to just get Lachie OK and he sort of just jumped to his feet because it's just the way he goes, he gets knocked down and he gets up at every contest so we did what we could, but ideally you can stop the game," he said.