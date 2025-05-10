Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, SANFL and WAFL action

L-R: Tom Mitchell, Elijah Tsatas, Max Ramsden. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are underway, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL, WAFL and SANFL this weekend.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide v Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, Saturday May 10, 4pm ACST

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Brisbane at Arden Street Oval, Saturday May 10, 12.05pm AEST

Mid-season draftee Luke Beecken was Brisbane's busiest in the Lions' 27-point win over North Melbourne on Saturday afternoon, the 24-year-old finishing with 30 disposals and nine marks.

Keidean Coleman's comeback continued with a 15-disposal game following a strong first-up performance last week.

Young ruckman Zane Zakostelsky also impressed with 21 touches, 16 hitouts and five clearances, and was helped at the bounces by fellow tall teen Ty Gallop who gathered 10 disposals, 13 hitouts and one goal.

Will McLachlan (13 disposals, six marks) and Reece Torrent (17 and six) each kicked two goals, while Darcy Craven (15, five) slotted one.

Deven Robertson was prominent with 20 touches, six marks and five clearances, James Tunstill had 15 disposals, as did Sam Marshall.

Darragh Joyce (14 touches) and Luke Lloyd (12) were the only other senior Lions in action.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Sandringham at Ikon Park, Saturday May 10, 7.10pm AEST

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Northern Bullants v Collingwood at Genis Steel Oval, Saturday May 10, 2.05pm AEST

Brownlow medallist Tom Mitchell got through managed minutes in Collingwood's 75-point win over the Northern Bullants on Saturday, picking up 10 disposals and six clearances on his return from a foot injury after 380 days on the sidelines.

Young key forward Charlie West impressed with a four-goal haul from 11 disposals and seven marks, with fellow 2024 third round selection Will Hayes also hitting the scoreboard with two goals from 15 touches and six marks.

Former state cricketer Wil Parker was the busiest senior-listed Pie with 28 disposals and 13 marks, while Harry DeMattia had 26 touches and six clearances.

Oscar Steene was strong in the ruck, finishing with 22 hitouts, 17 disposals and a team-high seven clearances, with support from Iliro Smit with 22 hitouts, eight touches and a goal.

Charlie Dean is trying to get back to the senior side and did his job with 17 disposals and eight marks, Jakob Ryan had 20 touches, Tew Jiath had the ball 16 times, and Joel Cochran 11.

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Sydney at Windy Hill, Saturday May 10, 11.05am AEST

Young midfielder Elijah Tsatas responded emphatically to his omission from Brad Scott's side in the Bombers' 65-point win over Sydney.

The 20-year-old had the ball on a string in a dominant midfield performance, racking up 41 disposals, 10 clearances and a goal.

Down back, Jayden Laverde was prominent with 32 disposals and seven marks, while ruck prospect Vigo Visentini continued his development with 28 hitouts, four clearances, and seven tackles.

First-year defender Angus Clarke was impressive with 17 disposals, seven marks, and a goal, while Kayle Gerreyn was efficient up forward with two goals from just seven touches.

Alwyn Davey jnr and Matt Guelfi both kicked two goals and gathered 15 disposals apiece, while omitted forward Jye Menzie contributed 12 disposals and seven tackles.

Jayden Nguyen (13 disposals), Nik Cox (13, three clearances), Rhys Unwin (eight) and Luamon Lual (six) were other AFL-listed Bombers in action.

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel Thunder v West Perth at Lane Group Stadium, Saturday May 10, 1.10pm AWST

He hasn't played a senior game for over two years now but Will Brodie keeps putting his name forward and had another big outing in Peel's 46 win over West Perth on Saturday.

As the AFL side stutters, Brodie's 34-disposal performance could have him in Justin Longmuir's thinking.

James Aish will also be desperate to be promoted and did his chances no harm with 31 touches, Neil Erasmus also getting amongst it with 30 disposals.

Bailey Banfield kicked three goals from his 19 touches, also laying six tackles, while newborn forward Oscar McDonald also slotted three goals.

Big man Liam Reidy dominated in the ruck with 46 hitouts to go with 12 disposals, Jack Delean had 18 touches and Nathan O'Driscoll 17.

Other Dockers in action included Josh Draper (13 disposals), Hugh Davies (eight), Charlie Nicholls (seven) and Quinton Narkle (one goal).

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Greater Western Sydney at GMHBA Stadium, Sunday May 11, 11.35am AEST

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Greater Western Sydney at GMHBA Stadium, Sunday May 11, 11.35am AEST

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Werribee v Box Hill at Avalon Airport Oval, Saturday May 10, 12.05pm AEST

Hawks tall Max Ramsden was huge in Box Hill's 16-point win over reigning premier Werribee.

Ramsden finished with 28 hitouts to go with his 21 disposals, six clearances and seven marks in a best-on-ground performance.

The Hawks' backline was rock solid, led by Seamus Mitchell (29 disposals, 11 marks) and Bodie Ryan (24 disposals, 12 marks), while Jai Serong collected 17 disposals, nine marks and kicked a goal.

Up forward, youngsters Jasper Scaife (nine disposals) and Matt Hill (seven) made the most of their chances to finish with three goals each.

Cody Anderson (22 disposals, eight clearances) found plenty of the ball through the midfield, with Sam Butler (17, four) also lively with 17 touches and four clearances.

Calsher Dear, playing his third game back from injury, finished with one goal from his six touches.

Will McCabe (one goal, nine disposals), Noah Mraz (14 disposals, eight marks), Sam Frost (13 disposals) and James Blanck (nine) were also among the action.

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Casey at Mission Whitten Oval, Saturday May 10, 11.05am AEST

Veteran Tom Campbell delivered a vintage performance in the ruck in Casey's 18-point loss to Footscray.

The 33-year-old racked up 41 hitouts and 10 clearances to go with his 21 disposals in a dominant outing. He had good support from youngster Will Verrall, who finished with 14 hitouts and 12 disposals.

Up forward, Tom Fullarton booted a team-high three goals from seven marks and 12 disposals, while mature-age recruit Aidan Johnson added two goals from 13 touches.

Father-son product Kynan Brown brought plenty of pressure, finishing with 10 tackles to go with his 25 disposals and seven clearances as he continues to push his claim for another chance at the top level.

Rookie forward Oliver Sestan (24 disposals, six marks) was busy, while midfielder Bailey Laurie (27, six clearances) and SSP signing Jack Henderson (23, four clearances) were also strong contributors.

Jed Adams (13 disposals, six marks), Jai Culley (15, six) and Luker Kentfield (seven) were solid.

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Brisbane at Arden Street Oval, Saturday May 10, 12.05pm AEST

Will Phillips and Zac Fisher were the busiest Roos with 23 disposals apiece in North Melbourne's 27-point loss to Brisbane on Saturday.

Darcy Tucker (20 touches) also got his share of the football, along with one goal and a team-high seven tackles.

Key defender Griffin Logue clunked nine marks to go with 16 disposals, Eddie Ford kicked one goal from his 11 touches and seven marks, while Brayden George and Cooper Harvey also slotted one goal each.

Taylor Goad did most of the ruck work, finishing with 28 hitouts, eight disposals and four clearances, helped by Wil Dawson with 14 hitouts, seven disposals and six tackles.

Other senior Roos in action included Kallan Dawson (12 touches, six marks), Matt Whitlock (11, five), Luke Urquhart (nine disposals), Robert Hansen jnr (10) and River Stevens (six).

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide v Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, Saturday May 10, 4pm ACST

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Sandringham at Ikon Park, Saturday May 10, 7.10pm AEST

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Sydney at Windy Hill, Saturday May 10, 11.05am AEST

Several Swans had quieter days as a dominant Essendon outfit proved too good in the 65-point loss for the Swans.

Out of favour ruck-forward Peter Ladhams was among Sydney's better players, finishing with 23 disposals, 17 hitouts, seven clearances and eight marks.

Father-son and Academy product Indhi Kirk showed his potential with 24 disposals and five clearances, while Jack Buller added one goal from his 15 touches.

Will Green (12 hitouts, 10 disposals) provided good support to Ladhams in the ruck, while veteran midfielder Taylor Adams gathered 14 disposals and three clearances.

Patrick Snell (10 disposals, five marks), Caleb Mitchell (11), Blake Leidler (nine) and Ned Bowman (eight) were quiet.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: West Coast v East Perth at Mineral Resources Park, Saturday May 10, 11.10am AWST

Promising midfielder Clay Hall and rookie Tyrell Dewar continued their impressive ball-winning ways but it wasn't enough to lift the Eagles to a second win for the season.

Hall gathered a game-high 29 disposals, as well as laying four tackles, as he looks to add to his six AFL games, while Dewar managed 25 touches along with seven marks.

Hamish Davis led the way for last year's draftees with 16 disposals, while Lucca Grego had 13 and a goal, and Jobe Shanahan was quiet with just five touches.

Small forward Noah Long is another looking to push his way back into the senior team and racked up 17 disposals, eight marks and seven inside 50s.

Rhett Bazzo finished with 15 disposals and eight marks, Malakai Champion had 11 touches and Coen Livingstone added one goal to his 11 disposals and 13 hitouts.

Other Eagles in action included Jack Williams (nine disposals and two goals), Harry Barnett (six and 11 hitouts), Loch Rawlinson (six) and Jack Petruccelle (four and one goal).

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Casey at Mission Whitten Oval, Saturday May 10, 11.05am AEST

Untried first-year midfielder Luke Kennedy was a standout as the Dogs overpowered the Demons by 18 points.

The 18-year-old, taken with pick No.62 in last year's draft, booted three goals, took eight marks and had 28 disposals as he put his hand up for a berth in Luke Beveridge's side.

Veteran Taylor Duryea was also impressive with a game-high 32 disposals, eight marks and eight tackles, while Anthony Scott managed 30 touches.

Speedy forward Arthur Jones and Ryan Gardner gathered 24 disposals each, with Gardner adding a huge 12 marks on the day.

Nick Coffield was another excellent contributor with 23 touches and 13 marks in defence.

Youngsters Josh Dolan (13) and Cooper Hynes (six) were relatively quiet, while last year's No.29 draft pick Lachie Jaques had 15 disposals.