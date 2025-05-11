Richmond has held on against West Coast to win by two points at the MCG

Tom Brown celebrates a goal during round nine, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

A GOAL-SAVING tackle by Richmond defender Tom Brown has secured his side’s two-point win in a tight contest against West Coast on Sunday afternoon.

With fewer than 30 seconds remaining and the Tigers up by two points, Eagles youngster Tom Gross ran inside 50 looking to launch a shot on goal, but Brown executed the perfect tackle to stop Gross in his tracks and ensure the Tigers won their third match of the season.

It was a see-sawing affair all game with the lead changing 15 times throughout. Neither side was able to break free, but two behinds in the last ten minutes to Tom Lynch and Kane McAuliffe put the home side in front to win 11.15 (81) to West Coast’s 11.13 (79) on Mother’s Day in front of a crowd of 29,539 at the MCG.

Both sides entered the game making late changes before the opening bounce. For West Coast, captain Oscar Allen was withdrawn with knee soreness, as was the Tigers’ defender Jayden Short. Allen was replaced by Harry Edwards, whilst Short’s absence created a spot for James Tresize who started as the Tigers’ sub.

The Tigers started strongly, kicking the first three goals of the game through experienced duo Lynch and Taranto as well as young forward Seth Campbell. In contrast, West Coast’s experienced players, former Blue Matt Owies, former Tiger Jack Graham and premiership player Jamie Cripps all missed gettable shots at the other end.

Richmond coach Adem Yze would have been pulling his hair out when the Eagles kicked their first two goals 90 seconds out from the quarter-time siren. After controlling the majority of the quarter, the Tigers let West Coast back in the contest when the Eagles kicked goals through Cripps and winger Jayden Hunt to keep their team within reach.

The Eagles came out in the second quarter in the same manner they finished the first, kicking two further goals to make it four unanswered majors for the away team and shifting the momentum the Eagles’ way.

Richmond fans would have been relieved when first-gamer Thomas Sims took a strong contested mark and converted for his first AFL goal to break the Eagles run. Sims, who is a carbon-copy of Tom Lynch, was called up for his first game after joining Richmond with pick No.28 in last year’s draft.

It was goal-for-goal with the lead changing several times before the main break with Richmond heading into halftime with a meagre one-point lead.

The pressure lifted in the second half, slowing scoring for both teams. Former No.1 draft pick Harley Reid copped a big hit when he was bumped after releasing a kick, but the youngster shook off the Eagles medical staff and remained on the ground.

Crafty veteran forward Cripps kicked his third to put the Eagles in front, but the Eagles missed their next three opportunities allowing the Tigers to stay in the game.

Two late goals to Richmond, one through Rhyan Mansell and one from skipper Toby Nankervis gave the Tigers back the lead at the three-quarter-time break. Nankervis, who looked to be playing sore after copping a knock earlier in the quarter, made no mistake, kicking a captain’s goal to put his side back in front to set the game up for a big final term.

The Tigers’ lead was short-lived as Harley Reid opened scoring for the final term with a superb goal on the run from outside 50. But as Reid often does, an outstanding patch of play is often followed by a brain fade, as it was when he then gave away a 50 metre free kick after knocking the ball out of Hugo Ralphsmith’s hands after he took a mark, gifting the Tigers a goal.

Scores were level with five minutes remaining, when Lynch took a huge pack mark at the top of the goal square, but the veteran went back and missed the simple shot, but though he kicked a point, it importantly put his side in front. McAuliffe added a second point, to put the Tigers two points up with less than three minutes remaining.

It looked as though the Eagles were going to break the hearts of the home crowd when Gross ran towards goal from 50, but the Brown tackle led to cheers from the grandstands when he saved the day and got his side over the line.

Tiger and Eagle late outs

There was plenty happening before the ball had even been bounced on Sunday afternoon with both sides making very late changes. For West Coast, captain Oscar Allen was withdrawn from the side at the final moment with knee soreness. Allen was replaced in the side by key defender Harry Edwards who spent the afternoon lining up on Tom Lynch. For the Tigers, Jayden Short was taken from the side also with knee soreness. Short was replaced in the side by James Trezise, who was named as the sub, pushing the original sub Kane McAuliffe onto the ground.

Sims like the young Tiger is ready to go

Tiger debutant Thomas Sims looks right at home at the top level. The 18-year-old actually looks so much at home that you could be forgiven to think there were two Tom Lynches on the field. Both blonde-haired forwards are 199cm and provided marking options inside forward 50. The two worked well together, often hitting each other inside fifty. Sims finished the day with a goal and two marks and six disposals, whilst Lynch’s experience outclassed the Eagles kicking two goals, whilst also having 17 disposals and taking six marks.

RICHMOND 3.4 7.7 10.9 11.15 (81)

WEST COAST 2.3 7.6 9.11 11.13 (79)

GOALS

Richmond: Lynch 2, Campbell 2, Mansell 2, Taranto, Sims, Brown, Nankervis, Raphsmith

West Coast: Cripps 3, Owies 2, Williams 2, Hunt, Waterman, Brockman, H. Reid

BEST

Richmond: Taranto, Lynch, Hopper, Nankervis, McIntosh, Banks

West Coast: Baker, Hunt, Ryan, H. Reid, Graham

INJURIES

Richmond: Nil

West Coast: Nil

LATE CHANGES

Richmond: Jayden Short (knee) replaced in selected side by James Trezise.

West Coast: Oscar Allen (knee) replaced in selected side by Harry Edwards

SUBSTITUTES

Richmond: James Trezise (replaced Thomson Dow in the fourth quarter)

West Coast: Tom Gross (replaced Archer Reid in the fourth quarter)

Crowd: 29,539 at the MCG