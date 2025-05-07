The teams are in for the Dockers' clash against the Magpies

Jeremy Howe and Josh Draper. Pictures: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE has dropped Josh Draper and Quinton Narkle for Thursday night's crucial clash against Collingwood, which has confirmed four changes.

The under-fire Dockers are coming off a poor performance against St Kilda last week and Draper and Narkle have been omitted.

Gun midfielder Hayden Young makes way after his serious hamstring injury, with Patrick Voss back from suspension and Cooper Simpson called up for his first AFL game since round eight last year.

>> KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS OR CLICK HERE

Midfielder Neil Erasmus has also been recalled.

Coming off a five-day break following their loss to Geelong, the Magpies have opted to rest some veterans for the trip to Perth.

Scott Pendlebury, Jordan De Goey and Brayden Maynard will miss, as will Brody Mihocek (abdominal strain).

Jeremy Howe returns alongside Ed Allan, Lachie Sullivan and Oleg Markov.

Young key forward Charlie West is among the emergencies as he waits for his AFL debut following a minor foot issue last week.

Learn More 23:53

THURSDAY, MAY 8

Fremantle v Collingwood at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: P.Voss, N.Erasmus, C.Simpson

Out: J.Draper (omitted), H.Young (hamstrin), Q.Narkle (omitted)

R8 sub: Quinton Narkle

COLLINGWOOD

In: J.Howe, E.Allan, L.Sullivan, O.Markov

Out: B.Maynard (managed), J.De Goey (managed), B.Mihocek (abdominal strain), S.Pendlebury (managed)

R8 sub: Will Hoskin-Elliott