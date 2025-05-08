Calvin, Roy and Warnie bring you the round nine teams, latest Fantasy news, best captains and more

Tom De Koning celebrates a goal during Carlton's clash against North Melbourne in round six, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

IS IT time to get a rookie off the field, or make a move in the ruck?

That is the main question facing coaches this week after a rip in form for Tom De Koning (RUCK, $907,000).

Plenty of coaches are moving the Blues ruck on, while St Kilda's Hugh Boxshall (MID, $273,000) is the most traded in player this week.

The Traders bring you all the round nine teams and latest Fantasy news, plus the best captains for this week.

