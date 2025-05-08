Essendon's Lewis Hayes and Archer Day-Wicks have received the call up to play their first games

Lewis Hayes in action during the 2025 AAMI Community Series match between Geelong and Essendon at GMHBA Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON has confirmed two debutants for Saturday's clash against Sydney, with defender Lewis Hayes and forward-midfielder Archer Day-Wicks to play their first AFL games.

Hayes, pick No.25 in the 2022 draft, has played 40 games at VFL level and will make his debut in the absence of injured defender, Jordan Ridley.

"For me now, it's just about playing with a bit of calmness and going into the game pretty relaxed. I'll try and do that as best I can," Hayes said.

Learn More 23:53

Day-Wicks was picked up in last year's rookie draft and will play his first game at senior level after also impressing in the VFL.

"It all feels a bit surreal; the history, the great players who have come before me ... I hope I make them and the Bomber fans proud," Day-Wicks said.

It brings Essendon's tally of debutants so far this season to five, with Isaac Kako, Saad El-Hawli and Tom Edwards also getting their first taste of AFL football this year.