Initially viewed as a mentor and unofficial coach for Essendon's promising trio of rucks, injury has seen Todd Goldstein thrust back into the spotlight

Todd Goldstein during Essendon's 2025 team photo day at The Hangar. Picture: AFL Photos

TODD Goldstein entered the year in one of the most unique positions any AFL footballer has ever found themselves in. Essentially, Goldstein knew that if he did his job well enough, he wouldn't be playing.

A full-time footballer, Goldstein wanted to play at AFL level. But, as the mentor and quasi-coach to Essendon's promising trio of developing ruck options, he was very aware that it was perhaps more important to coach himself out of a job.

It was a conflicting position for the much-loved and highly respected veteran to find himself in, but one he was content with. Goldstein would watch the side's AFL matches from the coaches' box, offering any advice he could to Sam Draper and Nick Bryan, before playing in the VFL where his priority was often to guide Vigo Visentini.

The role that was sold to him, therefore, was for Goldstein to effectively ensure his younger teammates would supplant him in the pecking order. For a highly competitive former All-Australian, it was a tricky situation to be in, but a selfless one to accept.

"Yes, there was that conflict of interest I guess," Goldstein told AFL.com.au this week.

"But for me, I've always had the mentality of what's best for the football club. If me being in the coaches' box and playing VFL – and I was actually really enjoying playing in the VFL and helping to mentor the young kids, because we've got a lot of young kids who are still learning how to be AFL footballers – so I was really enjoying that side of it.

"That was my outlet. On AFL game day, it was doing whatever I could to help the boys. I feel like I've taken to it quite naturally. I've actually really enjoyed it and I think I've enjoyed it more than I thought I would."

Saad El-Hawli and Todd Goldstein jog laps following the match between West Coast and Essendon at Optus Stadium in round six, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

But then, in the space of just six days, the situation Goldstein had just become comfortable with would be dramatically altered once again. First, Bryan went down with a season-ending ACL injury. Not even a week later, Draper ruptured his Achilles in a blow that would rule him out for the year as well.

Suddenly, and barely two months shy of his 37th birthday, Goldstein had been thrust back into the AFL limelight. Having initially come to terms with being a bit-part option in Brad Scott's senior plans, Goldstein is now the main man again and someone the Bombers will have to rely upon for much of the season.

"The conversation me and Brad have always had is to stay ready," Goldstein said.

"Now, I didn't think that was serious. I thought I was a one per cent chance of playing at all this year. But, in the end, I came to this footy club to help on and off the field and I feel like I can still help on the field.

"It's definitely been a whirlwind. As I said, it's not something I thought was really on the cards, even three weeks ago. Obviously, I've always had that desire to play at the top level and to see if I can still play at the top level. And that's the thing I've noticed over the last couple of weeks, that I still can play at that level."

Ahead of this season, his 19th in the game, Goldstein knew that his path to senior football would be difficult. It was a fact hammered home to him when he returned for pre-season training and saw the vast improvements made by a 23-year-old Bryan and a 26-year-old Draper.

"Once I signed on at the end of last year, the club never said I would play or wouldn't play," Goldstein said. "But I could see, with the work I'd done with 'Bryza', his improvement and his fitness levels had come up a lot. I felt like he was always going to get the first crack.

"Him and 'Drapes' were going pretty well and I was really happy sitting in the coaches' box, coaching them and helping them where I could. That's when I realised, unless these guys got injured or needed a week off, that would be my only real way of playing."

But Goldstein was still desperate to do just that. While he was sold on his newfound coaching role, and loved mentoring Essendon's youngsters at VFL level, he would often find himself squirming whenever he was sat alongside Scott in the coaches' box. The desire to prove himself in the biggest games never left him.

It's perhaps why his return to the senior fold has been so impressive. In his first game back against Collingwood on Anzac Day, Goldstein was Essendon's fourth-highest rated player. He performed just as admirably last week against North Melbourne, with a pivotal last-quarter role helping the side cling to a three-point win.

"You're always itching to be out there," Goldstein said.

"You never want to sit there watching. There were always times where you'd say, 'I'd love to be out there right now and I'd love to be helping'. Especially when things aren't going well. You think, 'Could I make a difference?' But that just showed me I still had that desire."

While his role on Thursday night was an important one, Goldstein's approach to the season was perhaps more evident just 12 hours later. The very next day, there he was at Windy Hill, coaching 19-year-old teammate Visentini through the side's VFL clash against the Kangaroos.

Goldstein has not only been covering for the loss of Bryan and Draper at AFL level, but he's also ensured that Visentini hasn't been exposed to the rigours of senior football too soon. But he's confident his young 203cm protégé, and former VFL teammate, is capable of eventually making the step up.

"He's coming along really well," Goldstein said of Visentini.

"It takes a little while, especially these days for kids from the under-18s coming into senior footy, and with the new ruck rule, because there's a lot more physicality. It's just about teaching him the physicality side of it.

"But the last two or three weeks, he's been playing as the No.1 ruck in the VFL and he's really stepped up. I've seen that improvement in him. I think it's just about working on his physicality. It's about getting stronger, getting used to the hits, and looking to try and assert himself physically on the game."

Vigo Visentini and Todd Goldstein compete for the ball during Essendon's training session at The Hangar on July 10, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Goldstein's caring nature is on display around Visentini, just as it was all the way through last Thursday night's clash against his former side North Melbourne. After 315 games across 17 seasons at Arden Street, in a period that included an All-Australian blazer and a Syd Barker Medal, it made for a night of mixed emotions.

"I absolutely hated every second of it, every single second," Goldstein said.

"There's staff and players on that side of the field that are family. I've grown up with them. The person I am today is because of the North Melbourne Football Club and the values that were instilled in me as an 18, 19, 20-year-old. That's what carried me forward.

"I didn't enjoy any bit of it. I'm more of the nurturing type than having a point to prove. I look at players like Bailey Scott and Jy Simpkin and Luke Davies-Uniacke, who I've worked really closely with, and I really care about how they're going. I just wanted to get through it and get on to next week."

Next week brings Brodie Grundy and Sydney. After battling through Darcy Cameron and Tristan Xerri in his first two games back in the senior fold – both All-Australian squad members last year – Grundy, a two-time All-Australian himself, will undoubtedly provide another difficult test.

Goldstein, though, is confident he's up to it. He might be 36 now, with 331 games under his belt, but his body still feels good. He played 100 per cent game time in the final quarter last week, while the nine-day break between fixtures has certainly helped.

But can he last another 16 weeks? And potentially more, should Essendon play finals?

"I'm as confident, with no evidence to back that up, as I can be," Goldstein laughed.

"I got through 14 games last year and 12 in a row in the first half of the season. I feel like I can do it. Like anyone, there's going to be weeks where you might be a bit sore or you might not feel as fresh. But I'll back in my professionalism and the way I recover and the work I put in. I'll back that in every day.

"There's no reason to think I can't still do it."