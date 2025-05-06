Check out the tackle king at your club

Tom Atkins tackles Mitch Hinge during Geelong's clash against Adelaide in round five, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

TOM ATKINS is on record pace.

As a key but understated part of a Geelong side led by stars like Patrick Dangerfield and Bailey Smith, Atkins has had a stellar season in midfield and is leading the AFL for tackles by a staggering margin.

Through eight rounds, there are 10 players to have registered 50 or more tackles. Nine of them have recorded between 50 and 59 tackles while Atkins is way out in front with 84 – an average of 10.5 per game – which is 25 more than anyone else in the competition.

It's the most any player has recorded in the first eight rounds of a season – Ed Curnow had 74 after eight rounds in 2018 – and Atkins will smash the AFL record if he continues at this rate.

The current mark for a home-and-away season (since records started in 1999) belongs to Gold Coast's Matt Rowell, who had 190 tackles in 2023, an average of of 8.3 per game. If Atkins maintains his 10.5 tackles per game average, he will finish the year on 242.

And if the Cats play finals this year, which appears likely, Scott Selwood's all-time record of 202 tackles for West Coast in 2011 (including three finals) would be smashed as well.

But Atkins has been more than just a tackle machine this season and was singled out for praise by Cats coach Chris Scott for his key role in the Gather Round win over Adelaide.

"He was special when the heat was on and we were being outplayed. We thought he was the one that stood up. I only say it because the high-profile guys always get the plaudits. I'm not sure that's appropriate in this situation," Scott said.

"He'll be embarrassed that I said this, because he doesn't want the external credit. He's that sort of guy."

True to Scott's prediction, Atkins was quick to shift the attention onto his teammates when asked about his form after the thrilling win over Collingwood on Saturday night.

"Nothing's really changed, to be honest. I've always been trying to work on my weaknesses and whatnot," he told AFL.com.au.

"Maybe people think I've had a good year because of my tackles, but I've got another level to go to.

"I'm just happy with how the rest of the team's been going – Max and Bailey have been really great this year, Lawson (Humphries), Connor O'Sullivan, all our young guys have been really lifting."

Most tackles in a home-and-away season (since 1999)

Player Club Season Total Tackles Ave Tackles Matt Rowell Gold Coast 2023 190 8.3 Devon Smith Essendon 2018 186 8.5 Jack Steele St. Kilda 2021 186 8.5 Matt Rowell Gold Coast 2024 184 8.0 Andrew Swallow North Melbourne 2010 183 8.3 Scott Selwood West Coast 2011 182 8.3 Matthew Priddis West Coast 2016 180 8.6 Rory Sloane Adelaide 2017 176 8.0 Dom Cassissi Port Adelaide 2010 176 8.0 Rory Laird Adelaide 2023 175 8.0 Tom Atkins Geelong 2023 175 7.6

Ave tackles: 57.5 (Rank 11)

Tackle differential: +33 (Rank 4)

Top tacklers: Jordan Dawson (51), Izak Rankine (36), James Peatling (29)

Most in a game: Jordan Dawson, 8 in R6 & R8; Jake Soligo, 8 in R1; Matt Crouch, 8 in R2

Andrew Brayshaw is tackled by Jordan Dawson on Anzac Day, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Ave tackles: 57.8 (Rank 9)

Tackle differential: +34 (Rank 3)

Top tacklers: Josh Dunkley (59), Hugh McCluggage (49), Jarrod Berry (32)

Most in a game: Hugh McCluggage, 12 in R4

Josh Dunkley tackles Matt Owies during Brisbane's match against West Coast in R2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Ave tackles: 66.9 (Rank 1)

Tackle differential: +16 (Rank 7)

Top tacklers: George Hewett (54), Sam Walsh (42), Patrick Cripps (41)

Most in a game: Sam Walsh, 12 in R4

George Hewett tackles Harley Reid during Carlton's clash against West Coast in round 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Ave tackles: 61.0 (Rank 4)

Tackle differential: +69 (Rank 2)

Top tacklers: Ned Long (44), Steele Sidebottom (35), Nick Daicos (33)

Most in a game: Ned Long, 9 in R2 & R8; Nick Daicos, 9 in R5

Ned Long tackles Ed Richards during Collingwood's match against the Western Bulldogs in R2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Ave tackles: 58.3 (Rank 6)

Tackle differential: +15 (Rank 8)

Top tacklers: Will Setterfield (30), Ben Hobbs (29), Sam Durham (27)

Most in a game: Jye Caldwell, 11 in R1

Will Setterfield tackles Clayton Oliver during Gather Round, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Ave tackles: 57.6 (Rank 10)

Tackle differential: -37 (Rank 15)

Top tacklers: Andrew Brayshaw (55), Caleb Serong (35), Matthew Johnson and Corey Wagner (26)

Most in a game: Corey Wagner, 16 in R8

Rory Laird is tackled by Andrew Brayshaw during the match between Fremantle and Adelaide in R4, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Ave tackles: 66.8 (Rank 2)

Tackle differential: +1 (Rank 10)

Top tacklers: Tom Atkins (84), Bailey Smith (37), Shaun Mannagh (32)

Most in a game: Tom Atkins, 14 in R3 and R7

Tom Atkins tackles Conor Nash on Easter Monday, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Ave tackles: 57.3 (Rank 12)

Tackle differential: -13 (Rank 14)

Top tacklers: Matt Rowell (48), Bailey Humphrey (30), Joel Jeffrey and Will Graham (25)

Most in a game: Matt Rowell, 8 in R1, R4 & R7; Nick Holman, 8 in R8

Jack Viney is tackled by Matt Rowell in the match between Melbourne and Gold Coast in R3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Ave tackles: 58.1 (Rank =7)

Tackle differential: +71 (Rank 1)

Top tacklers: Toby Bedford (50), Josh Kelly (39), Finn Callaghan (32)

Most in a game: Toby Bedford, 13 in R3

Toby Bedford tackles Jack Sinclair during the match between GWS and St Kilda in Gather Round, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Ave tackles: 66 (Rank 3)

Tackle differential: +19 (Rank 6)

Top tacklers: Jai Newcombe (49), Conor Nash (35), Cam Mackenzie (32)

Most in a game: James Worpel, 13 in R6

Jai Newcombe tackles Jacob Wehr during Hawthorn's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round three, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Ave tackles: 55.8 (Rank 14)

Tackle differential: +14 (Rank 9)

Top tacklers: Jack Viney (49), Clayton Oliver (38), Tom Sparrow (33)

Most in a game: Jack Viney, 15 in R7

Jack Viney tackles Jy Simpkin during Melbourne's clash against North Melbourne in round two, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Ave tackles: 56 (Rank 13)

Tackle differential: -44 (Rank 16)

Top tacklers: Tom Powell (42), Tristan Xerri (40), Luke Parker (34)

Most in a game: Tristan Xerri, 11 in R6

Tristan Xerri tackles Jack Viney during North Melbourne's clash against Melbourne in round two, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Ave tackles: 58.1 (Rank =7)

Tackle differential: +26 (Rank 5)

Top tacklers: Willem Drew (53), Zak Butters (39), Jordon Sweet (33)

Most in a game: Zak Butters, 13 in R7

Zak Butters tackles George Wardlaw during Port Adelaide's clash against North Melbourne in round seven, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Ave tackles: 49.1 (Rank 18)

Tackle differential: -87 (Rank 17)

Top tacklers: Tim Taranto (46), Kamdyn McIntosh (36), Jacob Hopper (28)

Most in a game: Thomson Dow, 9 in R1

Tim Taranto tackles Jai Newcombe during Richmond's clash against Hawthorn in round eight, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Ave tackles: 59.6 (Rank 5)

Tackle differential: -24 (Rank 14)

Top tacklers: Jack Macrae (50), Hugo Garcia (46), Jack Steele (45)

Most in a game: Jack Steele, 13 in R2

Jack Macrae and Jack Steele tackle Josh Draper during St Kilda's clash against Fremantle in round eight, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Ave tackles: 53.8 (Rank 16)

Tackle differential: 0 (Rank 11)

Top tacklers: James Rowbottom (54), Brodie Grundy (28), Isaac Heeney (28)

Most in a game: James Rowbottom, 11 in R1

James Rowbottom and Sam Wicks tackle Ned Long during Sydney's clash against Collingwood in round five, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Ave tackles: 54.1 (Rank 15)

Tackle differential: -2 (Rank 12)

Top tacklers: Jack Graham (56), Jamie Cripps (26), Jack Hutchinson (26)

Most in a game: Jack Graham, 10 in R1 and R8

Jack Graham tackles Andrew Brayshaw during West Coast's clash against Fremantle in round three, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Ave tackles: 53.1 (Rank 17)

Tackle differential: -91 (Rank 18)

Top tacklers: Tom Liberatore (42), Matt Kennedy (47), Ryley Sanders (28)

Most in a game: Tom Liberatore, 11 in R3