Brisbane coach feels the premiers are hitting their stride as they head to Hobart to face North Melbourne

Lions players during the round seven match between St Kilda and Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, April 26, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

REIGNING premiership coach Chris Fagan believes Brisbane has started to turn around some "patchy" form.

Despite sitting 7-1 - the club's best start to a season in merged history - the Lions have rarely put together a four-quarter performance.

However, after a thumping loss to Collingwood on Easter Thursday, Brisbane's wins over St Kilda and Gold Coast have impressed even the harshest critics.

The Lions won every quarter against the Saints, and they kept the Suns to just four goals until time-on in the final term, before their Queensland rivals added three when the result was beyond doubt.

Brisbane will start warm favourite when it faces North Melbourne in Hobart on Sunday.

Chris Fagan celebrates with fans after the round seven match between St Kilda and Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, April 26, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"We've got to make things happen going forward, so there’s no guarantees there," Fagan said on Saturday.

"I feel like our last couple of weeks have been pretty strong. I thought we were a little bit patchy before then.

"Just looking forward to continuing that on (Sunday) and trying to get a win.

"That's all you’re trying to do at this time of year, trying to win as many games as you can and trying to improve.

"That's our task at the moment."

Brisbane welcomes back premiership forwards Kai Lohmann and Logan Morris from injury, while ruckman Darcy Fort has been recalled for the injured Sam Day.

North Melbourne hosts its first match of the season in Tasmania boosted by the addition of tough midfielder George Wardlaw (thigh).

The Kangaroos have lost their past six matches after winning their one and only game for the season back in round two against Melbourne.

"The depth of their midfield is why they're a high-quality side," North coach Alastair Clarkson said about the Lions.

"So we'll be trying to stop some of their weapons through there without a doubt, but we need to go and play the game ourselves, too."