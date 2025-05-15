Touk Miller's father gave a rousing address to the Gold Coast players ahead of his son's 200th match

Touk Miller is chaired off after his 200th match for Gold Coast against Hawthorn at TIO Stadium on May 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

DAMIEN Hardwick had a simple message for his Gold Coast team when it trailed Hawthorn at three-quarter time – "all gas, no brakes".

Hardwick pinched the line from Touk Miller's dad, Wylie, who had given the Suns players a rev-up speech the day before his son's 200th game against the Hawks.

SUNS V HAWKS Full match coverage and stats

And trailing by three points at the final change on Thursday night, it was all the inspiration Miller's teammates needed to slam on five final-quarter goals and win by eight points.

"We did mention it," Hardwick said.

"We used a great line from his dad, 'all gas, no brakes', as inspiration.

"It's funny how the emotional connection can be of significant importance in a time of need. I thought our last quarter was very good.

"For the players to get up and drag themselves over the line for that special individual … it was quite a significant milestone."

Miller was one of many heroes for the Suns, with one of his two goals coming in the final term.

Captain Noah Anderson and his fellow leaders Sam Collins and Matt Rowell were also pivotal in the final quarter.

Learn More 08:15

The result moves Gold Coast to a 7-2 win-loss record and temporarily into second place.

"It was an amazing game of footy," Hardwick said.

"We're excited to play against contenders and be on the winning end.

"It's a sign of the growth. We were disappointing in these matches last year, especially when challenged.

"We've still got a lot of home games to come. The exciting thing is that we win away. That's one of our aims. The guys have grown.

"This group is gaining belief, momentum and where we go is up to us."

Learn More 07:51

Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell said he was "torn" on his team's performance, but ultimately it wasn't good enough.

The Hawks were jumped in the first half, trailing by 32 points, but through winning contest and ground balls, overwhelmed the Suns to take a three-point advantage into the final term.

"We just weren't quite good enough for long enough and they're a good side," he said.

"I'm a bit torn.

Learn More 06:05

"There's part of me, at 30-something points down, that's pleased and proud, but there's also a part that we're not where we want to be just yet.

"We've shown we're making progress in that direction, but we've got work to do to beat the best sides."

The Hawks are now 7-3 and currently in the top four ahead of hosting premier Brisbane next Saturday at the MCG.

"That standard we hold ourselves to is getting higher and higher," Mitchell said.

"This time last year it was easy to improve ... now we're a good side, but we're not a great side."