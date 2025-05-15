Touk Miller is chaired off after his 200th match for Gold Coast against Hawthorn at TIO Stadium on May 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

DAMIEN Hardwick had a simple message for his Gold Coast team when it trailed Hawthorn at three-quarter time – "all gas, no brakes".

Hardwick pinched the line from Touk Miller's dad, Wylie, who had given the Suns players a rev-up speech the day before his son's 200th game against the Hawks.

And trailing by three points at the final change on Thursday night, it was all the inspiration Miller's teammates needed to slam on five final-quarter goals and win by eight points.

"We did mention it," Hardwick said.

"We used a great line from his dad, 'all gas, no brakes', as inspiration.

"It's funny how the emotional connection can be of significant importance in a time of need. I thought our last quarter was very good.

"For the players to get up and drag themselves over the line for that special individual … it was quite a significant milestone."

Miller was one of many heroes for the Suns, with one of his two goals coming in the final term.

Captain Noah Anderson and his fellow leaders Sam Collins and Matt Rowell were also pivotal in the final quarter.

Highlights: Gold Coast v Hawthorn

The Suns and Hawks clash in round 10 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

The result moves Gold Coast to a 7-2 win-loss record and temporarily into second place.

"It was an amazing game of footy," Hardwick said.

"We're excited to play against contenders and be on the winning end.

"It's a sign of the growth. We were disappointing in these matches last year, especially when challenged.

"We've still got a lot of home games to come. The exciting thing is that we win away. That's one of our aims. The guys have grown.

"This group is gaining belief, momentum and where we go is up to us."

Hardwick post-match, R10: 'This group is gaining belief and where we go is up to us'

Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round ten’s match against Hawthorn

Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell said he was "torn" on his team's performance, but ultimately it wasn't good enough.

The Hawks were jumped in the first half, trailing by 32 points, but through winning contest and ground balls, overwhelmed the Suns to take a three-point advantage into the final term.

"We just weren't quite good enough for long enough and they're a good side," he said.

"I'm a bit torn.

Mitchell post-match, R10: 'We've got work to do to beat the best sides'

Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round ten’s match against Gold Coast

"There's part of me, at 30-something points down, that's pleased and proud, but there's also a part that we're not where we want to be just yet.

"We've shown we're making progress in that direction, but we've got work to do to beat the best sides."

The Hawks are now 7-3 and currently in the top four ahead of hosting premier Brisbane next Saturday at the MCG.

"That standard we hold ourselves to is getting higher and higher," Mitchell said.

"This time last year it was easy to improve ... now we're a good side, but we're not a great side."

    Hardwick post-match, R10: 'This group is gaining belief and where we go is up to us'

    Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round ten’s match against Hawthorn

    Mitchell post-match, R10: 'We've got work to do to beat the best sides'

    Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round ten’s match against Gold Coast

    Highlights: Gold Coast v Hawthorn

    The Suns and Hawks clash in round 10 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    ‘Chol of the night’: Mabior musters something special

    Mabior Chol stuns the Suns with an outrageous move and finish to keep the Hawks alive in the final minutes

    Miller mobbed after massive late snap

    Touk Miller is swarmed by teammates after delivering a clutch goal in the final term

    All-in scuffle erupts after Newcombe-Holman drama

    Tensions reach breaking point in the third term as Jai Newcombe and Nick Holman spark massive fireworks

    Long way up: Sun uses Sicily as stepladder again

    Lightning strikes twice as Ben Long rises over James Sicily for a huge speccy, following teammate Jed Walter’s earlier aerial act

    The Wizard weaving magic time and time again

    Nick Watson lives up to the nickname, providing some team-lifting moments to give Hawthorn a much-needed boost

    ‘That’s unbelievable’: Captain Noah’s next-level strike

    Noah Anderson steps up in style, conjuring a stunning left-foot goal with little time and space

    Walter’s wild hanger screams MOTY contender

    Jed Walter soars skyward and completes an extraordinary grab to put himself in contention for Mark of the Year

    Goal ump flattened in Miller’s milestone moment

    Touk Miller slots his side’s first major in his 200th game but has to wait for confirmation after Tom Barrass accidentally crashes into the goal umpire

