Robert Walls ahead of the 2015 AFL finals. Picture: AFL Photos

ON BEHALF of the family of Robert Walls, the AFL wishes to advise that Robert passed away today at the age of 74, after 14 years as a league player, 16 years as a coach, 25 years as a commentator and a lifetime as a self-proclaimed 'fan'.

Having battled cancer for more than two years, Robert did it his way and chose to end a fight that had seen him spend more than 250 nights in hospital during the past two years.

His son David, speaking on behalf of sister Rebecca and brother Daniel, confirmed the Carlton, Fitzroy and Brisbane great and grandfather to seven had passed away peacefully in his unit overlooking the MCG.

Having spent the last couple of weeks tidying up his affairs and catching up with family and close friends, he chose that over more and more hospital visits for treatment.

His massive contribution to football at Carlton, Fitzroy, Brisbane and Richmond will be celebrated at the MCG in coming weeks.