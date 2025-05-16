The teams are in for Sunday's round 10 matches

KEIDEAN Coleman will make his long-awaited return for Brisbane against Narrm, while Waalitj Marawar has regained co-captain Oscar Allen.

Coleman will play his first AFL game in 436 days when he lines up for the Lions against the Demons at the Gabba on Sunday.

The rebounding defender ruptured his ACL in Opening Round last year and his return is another boost for the Lions, who are 7-1-1.

Conor McKenna joins Coleman in returning for Brisbane as the duo replace Jarrod Berry (concussion) and the omitted Darcy Fort.

The Demons have made three changes as Jake Melksham, Harrison Petty and Aidan Johnson return in place of axed trio Jacob van Rooyen, Matthew Jefferson and Koltyn Tholstrup.

The Eagles are boosted by the return of Allen for their clash against Euro-Yroke at Optus Stadium.

Allen was a late withdrawal from their heartbreaking loss to Richmond last week due to a knee injury but comes in for young key forward Archer Reid, who has been managed.

The Saints have made three changes, regaining Mason Wood and recalling Tobie Travaglia and Angus McLennan, who come in for injured pair Dougal Howard (hamstring) and Liam Stocker (foot), and the dropped Hugh Boxshall.

North Melbourne is unchanged for its clash against Richmond on Sunday, while the Tigers have called up Kaleb Smith to replace James Trezise.

Smith was only added to the Tigers' squad on Friday after Jayden Short (knee) was ruled out.

SUNDAY, MAY 18

Richmond v North Melbourne at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: K.Smith

Out: J.Trezise (omitted)

R9 sub: James Trezise

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: Nil

Out: Nil

R9 sub: Bailey Scott

Brisbane v Narrm at the Gabba, 3.20pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: K.Coleman, C.McKenna

Out: J.Berry (concussion), D.Fort (omitted)

R9 sub: Darcy Gardiner

NARRM

In: J.Melksham, H.Petty, A.Johnson

Out: J.van Rooyen (omitted), K.Tholstrup (omitted), M.Jefferson (omitted)

R9 sub: Koltyn Tholstrup

Waalitj Marawar v Euro-Yroke at Optus Stadium, 2.40pm AWST

WAALITJ MARAWAR

In: O.Allen

Out: A.Reid (managed)

R9 sub: Tom Gross

EURO-YROKE

In: A.McLennan, M.Wood, T.Travaglia

Out: D.Howard (hamstring), L.Stocker (foot), H.Boxshall (omitted)

R9 sub: Lance Collard