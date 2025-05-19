You couldn't go wrong with your Tom De Koning trade last week

Toby Nankervis and Tristan Xerri compete in the ruck during round 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

HEADING into round 10, many AFL Fantasy Coaches had a forced trade. Whether it was Jayden Short who was withdrawn from Richmond's team on Friday afternoon or the throat injury to Tom De Koning, a move or two had to be made.

In most cases, De Koning went to either Rowan Marshall or Tristan Xerri.

Paying the extra dollars for Xerri looked to be a master stroke early on Sunday when the popular captain option racked up 155 points in a dominant display where he and Toby Nankervis, who scored 150, went head-to-head in the high stoppage game.

Marshall said "hold my carbonated beverage" as he collected 62 Fantasy points in the first quarter to finish with 158 and the top scorer of the round.

It's the final round before the mid-season byes come to wreak havoc on Fantasy coaches. The Traders chat through strategy including what to do with Jason Horne-Francis, who suffered a hamstring injury.

Plenty of your questions are answered as The Traders help you get set for round 11.

Episode guide

0:30 - It was a poor round for The Traders, all sliding in the rankings.

5:45 - Tristan Xerri and Rowan Marshall were great buys last week.

10:00 - Bailey Dale scored 154 from his 49 disposals.

11:30 - Cash Cow votes.

13:20 - News including Jason Horne-Francis missing with a hamstring.

20:25 - Will Callum Mills come back into the Swans' line up?

23:45 - Tag watch.

26:45 - Forward trade targets from Horne-Francis.

33:00 - Other position options such as Caleb Serong.

39:45 - The Traders' early trade ideas.

47:55 - Is Shai Bolton an option?

53:15 - Could Colby McKercher be an option?

58:15 - New DPPs are added to the game after this weekend.

