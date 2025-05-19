Angus Sheldrick impressed after pushing into the 22, but with the looming return of Callum Mills and Taylor Adams, the youngster could be the victim of a selection squeeze

Angus Sheldrick during the match between Fremantle and Sydney at Optus Stadium in round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY midfielder Angus Sheldrick concedes it has been "tough mentally" to play the waiting game as a regular substitute while last year's minor premier made a stuttering start to the season.

But after finally forcing his way into the starting 22 and impressing in the come-from-behind victory over Carlton, the 21-year-old could become the victim of a selection squeeze with captain Callum Mills and veteran Taylor Adams putting pressure on his spot.

Sheldrick started as the sub in all five of the matches he played after being pulled out of the season opener against Hawthorn, but grasped his opportunity to line up against the Blues from the first bounce with 21 disposals, four clearances and seven tackles on Friday night.

"It has been a long wait, I've had to bide my time. But it's all worth it with a win like that, Sheldrick said.

"It has definitely been frustrating but on the positive side I've had some great midfielders to learn off, so that's why I have been out of the side with the midfield we've had. But to get my opportunity and go OK, it's a nice feeling."

Angus Sheldrick speaks to Dean Cox during the match between North Melbourne and Sydney at Marvel Stadium in round four, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

With limited game time after coming on as the sub, the 2021 first-round draft pick found it difficult to work on his defensive attributes and build on his contested ball-winning strengths as instructed.

But Sheldrick proved the impact he can make at stoppages with 16 of his touches and three clearances coming before the main break as his determination to propel the ball forward at all costs in slippery conditions helped the Swans stay in touch with the Blues, until Isaac Heeney and Chad Warner led a last-quarter surge.

Swans midfielder James Jordon was a super-sub during his time at Narrm and famously did not get off the bench during the Demons' 2021 Grand Final victory, and is now one of several teammates to throw his support behind Sheldrick in recent weeks.

"It is tough mentally to keep seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, and sometimes you don't think you can, but it was good (to be in the starting 22). A bit of a relief," Sheldrick said.

"Most players go through it. We've got a few exceptions that have walked straight in and played good footy straight away, but it's not the norm."

Mills took a huge step forward in his return from a torn plantar fascia with 19 disposals in little more than a half in the VFL on Friday night in his first game since last year's qualifying final.

Adams also impressed in the same game, gathering 29 disposals with seven clearances in his second VFL hitout to press his claims for a return to the senior side that will be without midfielder Justin McInerney and key forward Joel Amartey due to suspension.

Sydney coach Dean Cox could barely hide his frustration over the duo's high bumps against the Blues, which could potentially cost his undermanned side in the coming weeks.

However, he was pleased with how Mills performed while stopping short of pencilling in the skipper to face Melbourne on Sunday.

"He played really well. To have the amount of time off and to come back in and do what he did in the first half was really encouraging," Cox said.

"He's the captain of the footy club for a reason. He'll give us some headaches throughout the week."