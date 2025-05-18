Ned Long celebrates Collingwood's win over Kuwarna in R10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN THIS week's Things We Learned, we discover Sydney is too reliant on its stars, the Bulldogs will be okay without Cody Weightman plus much, much more.

Check out what we learned from round 10 of the 2025 season.

1) This mid-season draftee is driving Collingwood's midfield

Ned Long has become an important cog in Collingwood's engine room over the past five weeks. Since demanding a spot in Craig McRae's starting 22 in Gather Round, the 194cm inside midfielder has helped flick the switch when the Magpies need a lift. On Saturday against Kuwarna, it was Long in the second quarter who laid three tackles in a minute, then dished off two goal assists by hand in 90 seconds. Long finished with nine tackles – the most on the ground – to go with 19 disposals that left his coach beaming in his post-mortem. The Mid-Season Rookie Draft has unearthed a handful of stars, but not many are having as big an impact as Long is right now. - Josh Gabelich

2) The Hawks need their skipper to find form

Aside from not quite getting over the line, there was a lot to like for Hawthorn in its loss to Gold Coast at the Suns' Darwin fortress on Thursday night. But in a match that went right to the wire, one man short of his best – and he has set the bar very, very high over an excellent career – was skipper, James Sicily. The laser-like kicking, the assertiveness in the air and the assuredness the 30-year-old usually plays with was not there in the thrilling eight-point loss. Whether it's a slight lack of confidence or the juggling of positions back and forward, Sicily's usual consistency just hasn't been there in recent weeks. If he returns to his best, the Hawks are infinitely more difficult to beat, which is a scary proposition for a team already in the top four. – Michael Whiting

3) Sydney is too reliant on its midfield stars

The story was all too familiar at the SCG as Carlton gave up a half-time lead for the fifth time this season when Sydney charged home in the final term to clinch a much-needed 16-point win. Just as predictable was that Swans dynamo Isaac Heeney was the one to lead the way with a career-high 38 disposals as well as seven scoring shots, while midfield partner Chad Warner was not far behind with 30 touches and a pair of goals. The Swans' one-two punch might have delivered the knockout blow on the Blues, but unlike last year when they emerged as the most damaging midfield duo in the competition, Heeney and Warner have not been able to regularly drag their side over the line this year. The Swans duo are electrifying match-winners but with the margin for error narrow after a sluggish, injury-riddled start to the season, the Swans now need more from their supporting cast in the engine room to make a surge for the top eight. - Martin Pegan

4) Tagging might be getting Clayton Oliver back in form

It raised a few eyebrows when Simon Goodwin sent his four-time best and fairest winner Clayton Oliver to tag Jai Newcombe last week, but after a successful first-up effort, the Demons' coach doubled down against the Lions on Sunday. This week the assignment was Lachie Neale, and while Oliver didn't exactly clamp the dual Brownlow medallist, he did a solid enough job defensively and - just as importantly - got back to his ball-hunting and winning best. He kicked a critical goal during the third quarter among his 23 disposals and was a key cog in the Demons upset. Could we be seeing a return to form of the gun Demon after so long struggling for consistency? - Michael Whiting

5) This Eagles' midfield move has been a masterstroke

It would have been so tempting for Andrew McQualter to shift proven small defender Brady Hough back into defence on Sunday knowing the threat that Jack Higgins posed, but persisting with his midfield move was an outstanding call. Hough was terrific against the Saints and his game came with the added reward of his first career goal - in his 63rd game - turning onto his right foot in the third quarter to snap a long-range gem at a crucial time after back-to-back goals for the Saints. A young leader who has shut down small forwards with great success, Hough stood up to the Saints' senior players in the midfield and finished with a team-high 24 disposals. He has the defensive nous, physicality and size to complement attacking onballers like Harley Reid and Elijah Hewett, and his midfield move this season has been a big tick for McQualter. – Nathan Schmook

6) The Dogs will be okay without Cody Weightman

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge dropped a mild surprise in his post-match press conference, volunteering that livewire small forward Cody Weightman has officially been ruled out for the entirety of the year with a congenital kneecap issue. Normally it would be a huge blow for a side potentially pushing for a flag, but Saturday night (albeit against Essendon) proved the Dogs have deep small forward stocks. Rhylee West booted another four goals to take his season tally to 18 (he kicked 25 from 21 matches last year), while Laitham Vandermeer was a constant thorn in the Bombers' side. Arty Jones only had a brief cameo before injuring his hamstring, but provided plenty of pressure around the ball as well. – Sarah Black

7) The Giants need a dash of x-factor in the midfield

Greater Western Sydney had few answers as it looked one-paced while being outclassed by a Walyalup midfield led by ruck Luke Jackson and the ever-reliable Caleb Serong. Even when the Dockers left the door open as they misfired in front of goal, the Giants' on-ball brigade could not find another gear and prevent what turned into a dispirited 34-point defeat. Finn Callaghan is emerging as the key to the Giants' midfield, but he could not carry the load against the Dockers especially after copping a heavy blow to a shoulder on the cusp of the final term, while Tom Green battled away despite season lows of 25 disposals and five clearances. Beyond their primary ball-winners, the Giants midfield is missing the experience of Stephen Coniglio and Josh Kelly, as well as the touch of class that Brent Daniels brings. But most importantly, it is lacking the sort of x-factor that Dockers livewire Shai Bolton delivered to help separate the two teams. - Martin Pegan

8) North's stars and leaders set the standard

After a strong month of footy in which North Melbourne lost games by nine points and three points, drawn with reigning premier Brisbane and finally broke through for a four-point win over Richmond on Sunday, the gap between its top end players and fringe players couldn't have been more pronounced. Where high draft selections and on-field leaders worked hard to play daring, attacking football, chains of possession broke down all too often due to one weak link. On Sunday, what resulted was a pressure-heavy, tense game as both sides were exposed in their ball movement, inviting opportunities for turnover or repeat stoppage rather than producing a free-flowing style of footy. Developing a list takes time, but the next huge leap in the Roos' improvement will only come once the list is deep enough to provide a springboard. - Gemma Bastiani

9) Ken's farewell tour is on the ropes

When Port Adelaide decided this year would be Ken Hinkley's last before handing the reins to Josh Carr, it would have been banking on an uplift of emotion from players and fans to make Ken's final fling one to remember. And it's looking like it might be, but for all the wrong reasons. The Power's 4-6 win-loss line isn't disastrous, but they've dropped their last three, including by 12+ goals against Geelong on Saturday and the Bulldogs in round eight. With its next two games away trips to face Walyalup and Greater Western Sydney, Port needs to find a will to win and a way to score, and it needs to find them quickly. Win both and Hinkley might make it to September; lose both and critics of the coaching succession plan will have even more ammunition. - Howard Kimber