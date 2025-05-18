Finn Callaghan is expected to miss some footy after dislocating his shoulder during Saturday's match against Fremantle

Finn Callaghan is seen with ice on his shoulder after round 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

STAR Greater Western Sydney midfielder Finn Callaghan has escaped serious injury but is still set to be sidelined due to a shoulder injury.

Callaghan was clearly hampered by a shoulder issue late in his side's loss to Walyalup on Saturday and spent parts of the final term on the bench.

Scans have revealed a minor dislocation and while the club expects he will only be sidelined for the short term, the news is the last thing the Giants need as they hold on grimly to a spot in the top eight.

"A return to play timeline will be confirmed tomorrow following consultation with the club medical team," the Giants said.

"At this stage it is not deemed to be long term."

Learn More 25:41

As the second ticked down in the third quarter, the Dockers made one last forward thrust and Callaghan was still committed to marking the ball. Coming the other way, Patrick Voss held his line and made contact, with Callaghan going to the ground grimacing in pain and clutching at his right shoulder.

With just one win from their past five games, the Giants are currently in eighth spot but just one win clear of 14th.

They face Carlton in a pivotal game at Marvel Stadium next week.