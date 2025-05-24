Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, SANFL and WAFL action

L-R: Matt Jefferson, Sam Butler, Cam Guthrie. Pictures: AFL Photos, Geelong FC

STATE Leagues around the country are underway, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL, WAFL and SANFL this weekend.

>> CHECK OUT THE VFL FIXTURE OR VFLW FIXTURE TO STREAM LIVE GAMES

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Sturt v Adelaide at Thomas Farms Oval, Saturday May 24, 2.30pm ACST

Veteran Brodie Smith put his hand up for a senior recall, while Charlie Edwards continued his development as the Crows fell to Sturt in their top-of-the-table clash.

Smith gathered 24 disposals and three clearances and kicked two goals in the third quarter as he looks to add to his one and only AFL appearance this season.

Edwards, a 20-year-old taken in the 2023 AFL Draft, picked up 25 disposals and 10 marks out of defence.

Kieran Strachan returned from a navicular stress fracture in his right foot, spending most of the match at full-forward while pinch hitting in the ruck, to finish with five touches and 10 hitouts, while fellow big man Lachlan McAndrew had 35 hitouts and 13 disposals.

Chris Burgess continued his excellent form in front of goals with four majors, while young gun Billy Dowling added a pair of goals to his 22 disposals.

Lachlan Murphy was also excellent with 24 touches, six clearances and a goal. Karl Gallagher and Brayden Cook also got their names on the scoresheet from limited touches.

James Borlase had 21 disposals, Lachlan Sholl had 19 and youngster Chayce Jones managed 17.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Brisbane at Box Hill City Oval, Saturday May 24, 11.05am AEST

Several Lions featured in the club's VFL loss against Box Hill, most notably Ty Gallop who kicked three goals while also pinch-hitting in the ruck.

Midfielder James Tunstill kicked a goal and had 18 disposals, while Bruce Reville kicked a goal and had 17 disposals and seven tackles in his return from a hamstring injury.

Tom Doedee had 12 touches as he continues to work back from an ACL injury, while untried tall Zane Zakostelsky played as the Lions’ first ruck and had 16 hitouts and eight clearances as well as 23 disposals.

Will McLachlan kicked a goal as did Conor McKenna, while Shadeau Brain had 19 touches.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Williamstown at Ikon Park, Saturday May 24, 4.05pm AEST

Dropped duo Marc Pittonet and Francis Evans were two of Carlton's better players in its 38-point loss to Williamstown.

Pittonet dominated proceedings in the ruck, finishing with 40 hitouts, eight clearances, 18 disposals - including 13 contested - and one goal, while Evans was relentless with a game-high 13 tackles to go with his 10 touches.

Defender Alex Cincotta (19 disposals, nine tackles, four clearances) was equally as prolific, while rookie Hudson O'Keeffe impressed with three goals, 12 disposals, five marks, and 13 hitouts in a supporting ruck role.

Uncapped youngster Billy Wilson (22 disposals), rookie Harry Charleson (17 disposals), and father-sons Lucas Camporeale (11 disposals, three clearances) and Ben Camporeale (12, four) were busy.

Up forward, Harry Lemmey kicked two goals from his eight touches, while Ashton Moir (eight disposals) and Orazio Fantasia (eight) chipped in a goal each.

Matt Duffy (eight disposals) and Rob Monahan (four) were other Blues in action.

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v North Melbourne at Victoria Park, Sunday May 25, 2.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Essendon at Kinetic Stadium, Saturday May 24, 7.10pm AEST

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Perth v Peel Thunder at Mineral Resources Park, Saturday May 24, 2.10pm AWST

Ball-magnet Will Brodie traded possessions for goals on Saturday, kicking two in Peel's 40-point loss to Perth.

The tough inside midfielder still managed 20 disposals as he tries to get a senior recall for the first time in over two years.

James Aish was the busiest for the Thunder with 28 disposals and eight marks, while Liam Reidy racked up the hitouts, getting his hand to 48 along with 12 disposals.

Jack Delean managed 15 touches, Jaren Carr had 14 and Nathan O'Driscoll 12.

Backman-turned-forward Oscar McDonald managed to snag one goal and a couple of behinds from eight disposals.

Other Dockers in action included Hugh Davies (11 touches), Josh Draper (nine), Aidan Riddle (nine, eight hitouts), Ollie Murphy (eight disposals) and Charlie Nicholls (six).

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Geelong at Mission Whitten Oval, Friday May 23, 5.05pm AEST

Geelong veteran Cam Guthrie and recruit Jack Martin both made successful returns from injury in the Cats' 23-point loss to Footscray on Friday night.

The duo played managed minutes in their first competitive hitout for 2025, with Guthrie finishing with 11 disposals and one goal to half-time.

Ex-Blue Martin played just the opening two terms across half-back, collecting an impressive 17 disposals and seven marks.

Mitch Knevitt (nine disposals, five tackles) also had limited game time on his return from injury, playing in the second-half of the game.

Ted Clohesy was the Cats' standout, backing up from limited minutes as the sub against the Western Bulldogs on Friday night to put on a dominant display at VFL-level.

The young forward collected a game-high 23 disposals, including an impressive 17 contested possessions, alongside nine tackles and six clearances.

Young midfielders George Stevens (20 disposals, three clearances) and Patrick Retschko (21 touches, five clearances, one goal) were equally as influential, while utility Oliver Wiltshire kicked one goal from his 15 touches.

Developing ruck Joe Pike (25 hitouts, six clearances), Keighton Matofai-Forbes (13 disposals), Jay Polkinghorne (11) and Xavier Ivisic (eight) were other AFL-listed players in action.

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Gold Coast at RSEA Park, Sunday May 25, 11.05am AEST

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v Port Melbourne at Albury Sports Ground, Sunday May 25, 11am AEST

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Brisbane at Box Hill City Oval, Saturday May 24, 11.05am AEST

Several senior-listed Hawks made their case for a senior recall in Box Hill’s 19-point win over Brisbane.

Sam Butler was best afield with a mammoth 42 disposals, 10 marks, eight clearances and a goal, while Seamus Mitchell also found plenty of the footy with 26 disposals and a goal.

Jai Serong was strong up back with 26 disposals and 12 marks, while Henry Hustwaite was clutch in the contest with 11 clearances and 35 touches.

Bailey Macdonald responded to his axing with 24 disposals and eight marks, while Calsher Dear kicked 2.3 from nine disposals.

Max Ramsden dominated in the ruck with 26 hitouts and nine clearances to go with his one goal.

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Northern Bullants v Casey at Genis Steel Oval, Saturday May 24, 2.05pm AEST

It was a big day for Matt Jefferson on Saturday as the young forward kicked five goals in Casey's big 71-point win over the Northern Bullants.

Tom Fullarton also got amongst it with three goals from 14 disposals.

Journeyman ruck Tom Campbell showed he's always available should Max Gawn ever need a rest, the former Bulldog, Roo and Saint filling the stats sheet with 23 disposals, 30 hitouts, nine clearances and a goal.

Fellow former Saint Jack Billings was also busy with 31 touches and eight marks, Bailey Laurie had 26 disposals and kicked two goals, and Blake Howes had the ball 25 times including 12 marks.

Out-of-favour forward Jacob van Rooyen was strong in the air with a team-high 13 marks to go with 19 disposals and two goals, SSP signing Jack Henderson slotted one goal from 15 touches and laid a game-high 10 tackles, while Oliver Sestan finished with 22 possessions.

Will Verrall gave plenty of assistance to Campbell in the ruck with 28 hitouts, nine clearances and 17 disposals.

Taj Woewodin hit the scoreboard with one goal from 21 touches, Kynan Brown picked up 19 disposals, Koltyn Tholstrup 12 and Luker Kentfield also finished with a dozen touches.

Other Demons in action included Jed Adams (11 disposals), Ricky Mentha (11) and Jai Culley (10).

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v North Melbourne at Victoria Park, Sunday May 25, 2.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide v North Adelaide at Alberton Oval, Saturday May 24, 2.10pm ACST

Big Jordon Sweet played a crucial role in Port Adelaide's two-point win over North Adelaide on Saturday, kicking two goals on top of 18 disposals and 42 hitouts.

Jed McEntee also kicked two goals, including the last of the match to snatch back the lead.

Will Lorenz racked up disposals with 26, Tom Anastasopoulos had 16 and a goal along with a team-high eight marks, and Ivan Soldo also slotted one goal from his eight disposals and 16 hitouts.

Joe Berry was busy with 16 touches, Jack Whitlock had seven and category B rookie Benny Barrett finished with six and one goal.

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Essendon at Kinetic Stadium, Saturday May 24, 7.10pm AEST

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Gold Coast at RSEA Park, Sunday May 25, 11.05am AEST

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Coburg v Sydney at Barry Plant Park, Saturday May 24, 1.05pm AEST

Former Saint Ben Paton has been in and out of Sydney's senior side this year and he may find himself back there soon after a big outing in the VFL on Saturday.

Paton picked up 36 disposals, six marks and five clearances in the Swans' 32-point loss to Coburg.

Caleb Mitchell also racked up disposals with 29, along with eight marks.

Rookie Jack Buller kicked two goals from 15 touches, with teen ruck Will Green the only other senior-listed Swan to hit the scoreboard with one goal and 26 hitouts.

Indhi Kirk had 19 disposals, Patrick Snell had 12, Tom Hanily seven and five tackles, and Blake Leidler finished with 13 touches.

2024 first round draftee duo Jesse Dattoli (11 disposals) and Ned Bowman (seven) were the only other AFL players in action, but Jordan Endemann's 100-metre-plus torpedo goal might catch the eye of recruiters.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: West Perth v West Coast at HIF Health insurance Oval, Saturday May 24, 4.30pm AWST

Emerging forward Jack Williams kicked half of his side's goal tally as the Eagles fell by 57 points to West Perth.

Williams, who has played six AFL games so far this season, booted four majors from eight disposals to play a lone hand in attack.

Ruck Coen Livingstone added two goals to go with his 12 touches and 13 hitouts in a strong performance.

First-year players Hamish Davis (23 disposals) and Lucca Grego (22) continued their impressive development, while Jobe Shanahan had 13 touches.

Bo Allan had 15 disposals and four marks, with Loch Rawlinson gathering 15 touches and five inside 50s.

Rhett Bazzo racked up 14 disposals, Harvey Johnston 12 and Archer Reid eight.

Harry Barnett had 11 hitouts to go with nine disposals and four inside 50s.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Geelong at Mission Whitten Oval, Friday May 23, 5.05pm AEST

Footscray led from start to finish in its 23-point win over Geelong.

Caleb Poulter continued his strong form, finishing with 20 disposals, nine marks and two goals, while seasoned campaigner Anthony Scott was equally as impressive with 21 disposals, two goals, and seven marks.

First-year forward Josh Dolan also booted two goals from his 12 disposals.

Young defender Jedd Busslinger stood tall in the backline with a game-high 26 disposals to go with six marks, while fellow defenders Ryan Gardner (18 disposals, eight marks), Nick Coffield (20 disposals) and Harvey Gallagher (19 disposals, three clearances) were busy.

Veteran defender Liam Jones (17 disposals, 12 marks) was dominant in the air, with untried defender Lachie Jaques (22, five) also solid.

Youngster Cooper Hynes gathered 25 disposals and had three clearances, while ruck prospect Lachlan Smith was a standout with a game-high 36 hitouts and six clearances.