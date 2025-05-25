The Crows have proven far too good for the Eagles

Izak Rankine celebrates a goal during Kuwarna's clash against Waalitj Marawar in round 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

KUWARNA has climbed into the top four after a 66-point thrashing of Waalitj Marawar on Sunday as Eagles forward Jake Waterman dislocated his shoulder.

In a match played in a swirling breeze, Kuwarna led by just four points midway through the second quarter before piling on 10 of the next 12 goals to set up the 19.14 (128) to 8.14 (62) win.

Josh Rachele was the star of the show in Sunday's win with five goals, while Jordan Dawson tallied 27 disposals, eight clearances, two goals and 602m gained.

Tempers boiled over in the dying minutes when Eagles recruit Liam Baker pushed his forearm into the back of James Peatling's neck while the Crow was face down on the ground.

The incident sparked a major melee that is sure to attract plenty of fines.

The percentage-boosting result ensured Kuwarna (7-4) will finish the round in the top four, while Waalitj Marawar (1-10) couldn't reproduce the heroics from last week's breakthrough win over Euro-Yroke.

Adding to Waalitj Marawar's woes was an injury to Waterman, whose right shoulder popped out after he was sandwiched in a final-quarter marking contest.

Waterman had been a rare shining light for the Eagles with three goals.

The 27-year-old was immediately in pain and had to go to the bench to have his shoulder put back in place. He was seen with his arm in a sling after the match.

The Crows were error-riddled early against the Eagles, but once they hit their straps they were simply unstoppable.

Reilly O'Brien (45 hitouts) was the dominant figure in the ruck, while Izak Rankine (23 disposals, six clearances, one goal) was a creative spark.

Rachele hadn't kicked five goals since his debut in 2022, and he was lapping up his efforts on Sunday.

Waalitj Marawar was breathing a huge sigh of relief when veteran Kuwarna spearhead Taylor Walker was ruled out an hour before the first bounce.

Walker kicked bags of 10 and nine goals against the Eagles in 2023, but the Crows decided it was time to rest the 35-year-old.

Kuwarna kicked four goals to three with the aid of the breeze in the first quarter, with Waalitj Marawar's intense pressure hard to shake.

Waalitj Marawar won the territory battle in the second quarter, but it was Kuwarna's efficiency up forward that proved the difference.

The Crows' lead extended to 23 points late in the quarter when Riley Thilthorpe kicked his second goal of the match.

But when Waterman nailed Josh Worrell with a brutal holding-the-ball tackle and then converted his 48m set shot after the half-time siren, the margin was back to a more manageable 17 points.

However, the third quarter became an avalanche of goals as Kuwarna finally clicked into gear.

The Crows kicked 7.7 from 23 inside 50s – including two goals in the space of a minute from Rachele – as the margin swelled to 57 points by the final change.

Crows captain continues stellar season

Jordan Dawson entered round 11 in fourth place in the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award and the Crows skipper continued his stellar season against the Eagles. Dawson impacted in all areas of the ground, finishing with 27 disposals, two goals, nine tackles, eight clearances and 10 score involvements in a performance sure to boost his Brownlow Medal chances.

Key Eagle hurt again

Jake Waterman has already been sidelined to begin 2025 and the Eagles forward suffered another blow on Sunday. Waterman was crunched in a pack in the last quarter, hurting his shoulder. He had kicked three goals to take his tally to 17 for the season.

Reilly's rare major

The Crows would probably love a bigger scoreboard impact from their ruck, but Reilly O'Brien did produce a rare goal on Sunday. He took a nice mark inside 50 and kicked truly in the second quarter for his first AFL goal in almost a year, with the last one also coming against the Eagles in round 11 last year.

KUWARNA 4.2 8.5 15.12 19.14 (128)

WAALITJ MARAWAR 3.2 5.6 6.9 8.14 (62)

GOALS

Kuwarna: Rachele 5, Thilthorpe 2, Pedlar 2, Peatling 2, Dawson 2, Rankine, O'Brien, Neal-Bullen, Keays, Fogarty, Berry

Waalitj Marawar: Waterman 3, Allen 2, Reid, Hough, Brockman

BEST

Kuwarna: Dawson, Rachele, Rankine, O'Brien, Thilthorpe, Laird, Berry

Waalitj Marawar: Brockman, Waterman, Graham, Brock, Cole

INJURIES

Kuwarna: Nil

Waalitj Marawar: Waterman (shoulder)

LATE CHANGES

Kuwarna: Taylor Walker (managed) replaced by Sid Draper

Waalitj Marawar: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Kuwarna: Sid Draper (replaced Zac Taylor in the third quarter)

Waalitj Marawar: Tyrell Dewar (replaced Tom Gross in the third quarter)

Crowd: TBC at Adelaide Oval