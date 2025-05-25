Touk Miller in action during the match between Euro-Yroke and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

EUEO-YROKE will be desperate to bounce back when it hosts Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium.

The Saints have suffered four defeats in their past five games and were stunned by the Eagles last week.

SAINTS v SUNS Follow it LIVE

Gold Coast, meanwhile, is among the competition’s form teams and has won seven of its first nine games of the year.

The Saints have made four changes as Zak Jones, Hunter Clark, Hugh Boxshall and Isaac Keeler come in for Jack Macrae, Hugo Garcia, Lance Collard and Angus McLennan, while the Suns have recalled Ethan Read to replace Ned Moyle.

Euro-Yroke v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Euro-Yroke: Hugh Boxshall

Gold Coast: Malcolm Rosas

Learn More 01:57

Coming off impressive wins in round 10, Narrm and Sydney will meet at the MCG as they look to continue their rise up the ladder.

After losing their first five games of the season, the Demons have suddenly breathed life into their campaign with four wins in five, including upsetting Brisbane last week.

DEMONS v SWANS Follow it LIVE

The Swans also made a slow start to 2025 as injuries hit several of their key players. But a win over Carlton last week was their second in three games as they, like Narrm, sit at 4-6, making this a crucial encounter.

The Demons have been boosted by the return of Jake Lever, who replaces Tom McDonald, while the Swans have made three changes with captain Callum Mills, midfielder Taylor Adams and forward Hayden McLean coming in for suspended pair Justin McInerney and Joel Amartey and the injured Aaron Francis.

Narrm v Sydney at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Narrm: Harry Sharp

Sydney: Taylor Adams

Learn More 01:41

Kuwarna v Waalitj Marawar at Adelaide Oval, 12.40pm ACST

CROWS v EAGLES Full match coverage and stats

LATE CHANGE

Kuwarna: Taylor Walker (managed) replaced by Sid Draper

SUBSTITUTES

Kuwarna: Sid Draper

Waalitj Marawar: Tyrell Dewar