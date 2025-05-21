The teams are in for Thursday night's clash between Geelong and the Western Bulldogs

Tom Stewart and Oskar Baker. Pictures: AFL Photos

GEELONG has been given a huge boost ahead of its clash against the Western Bulldogs with the return of a star defender, as Bailey Smith prepares to face his former club for the first time.

The Cats regain Tom Stewart from a knee injury for the clash at GMHBA Stadium on Thursday night for what will be the important defender's first game since round seven.

Smith, traded to the Cats from the Bulldogs at the end of last year, has been named after training indoors on Tuesday.

Stewart's inclusion is one of three changes for Geelong with ruck Rhys Stanley and youngster Ted Clohesy also recalled.

The trio come in for injured pair Patrick Dangerfield (hamstring) and Jack Bowes (hamstring) and young defender Connor O'Sullivan (managed).

The Dogs have opted for just one change with Oskar Baker coming into their side in place of the injured Arthur Jones (hamstring).

Smith's absence from training on Tuesday added more drama to what is a highly anticipated rematch with his former club, where he played 103 games.

Cats veteran Mitch Duncan is set to become the seventh player in VFL/AFL history to play 300 games for Geelong.

Both teams go into the clash on the back of five-day breaks after impressive wins in round 10.

THURSDAY, MAY 22

Geelong v Western Bulldogs at GMHBA Stadium, 7.30pm AEST

GEELONG

In: T.Stewart, R.Stanley, T.Clohesy

Out: C.O'Sullivan (managed), P.Dangerfield (hamstring), J.Bowes (hamstring)

R10 sub: Mitch Duncan

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: O.Baker

Out: A.Jones (hamstring)

R10 sub: Lachie Bramble