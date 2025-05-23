SYDNEY has recalled veteran Taylor Adams for his first game since Opening Round, Melbourne has dropped Tom McDonald to accommodate Jake Lever and Euro-Yroke has made four changes, including dropping three players from last week's loss to Waalitj Marawar.
Adams will join captain Callum Mills in the side to face the Demons at the MCG, with Mills to play his first game of the season after recovering from plantar fasciitis. Hayden McLean also comes into the side, with suspended pair Joel Amartey and Justin McInerney among the outs.
Saints coach Ross Lyon has dropped youngsters Angus McLennan, Hugo Garcia and Lance Collard to face the Suns, while Jack Macrae (punctured lung) faces a stint on the sidelines. Zak Jones, Hunter Clark and ruck Isaac Keeler head the ins for the Saints.
Gold Coast has made just the one change, swapping Ethan Read for ruck Ned Moyle.
And in Sunday's first game between Kuwarna and Waalitj Marawar, the Crows have recalled Luke Pedlar for Luke Nankervis, while the Eagles replace injured attacking duo Jamie Cripps and Matt Owies with Noah Long and Tyrell Dewar.
SUNDAY, MAY 25
Kuwarna v Waalitj Marawar at Adelaide Oval, 12.40pm ACST
KUWARNA
In: L.Pedlar
Out: L.Nankervis (omitted)
R10 sub: Sam Berry
WAALITJ MARAWAR
In: N.Long, T.Dewar
Out: J.Cripps (knee), M.Owies (calf)
R10 sub: Tom Gross
Narrm v Sydney at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
NARRM
In: J.Lever
Out: T.McDonald (omitted)
R10 sub: Bayley Fritsch
SYDNEY
In: C.Mills, H.McLean, T.Adams
Out: J.McInerney (suspension), J.Amartey (suspension), A.Francis (concussion)
R10 sub: Ollie Florent
Euro-Yroke v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST
EURO-YROKE
In: I.Keeler, Z.Jones, H.Clark, H.Boxshall
Out: A.McLennan (omitted), J.Macrae (back), L.Collard (omitted), H.Garcia (omitted)
R10 sub: Tobie Travaglia
GOLD COAST
In: E.Read
Out: N.Moyle (omitted)
R10 sub: David Swallow