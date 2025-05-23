The teams are in for Sunday's round 11 matches

Taylor Adams, Jake Lever, Zak Jones. Pictures: AFL Photos

SYDNEY has recalled veteran Taylor Adams for his first game since Opening Round, Melbourne has dropped Tom McDonald to accommodate Jake Lever and Euro-Yroke has made four changes, including dropping three players from last week's loss to Waalitj Marawar.

Adams will join captain Callum Mills in the side to face the Demons at the MCG, with Mills to play his first game of the season after recovering from plantar fasciitis. Hayden McLean also comes into the side, with suspended pair Joel Amartey and Justin McInerney among the outs.

>> KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS OR CLICK HERE

Saints coach Ross Lyon has dropped youngsters Angus McLennan, Hugo Garcia and Lance Collard to face the Suns, while Jack Macrae (punctured lung) faces a stint on the sidelines. Zak Jones, Hunter Clark and ruck Isaac Keeler head the ins for the Saints.

Gold Coast has made just the one change, swapping Ethan Read for ruck Ned Moyle.

And in Sunday's first game between Kuwarna and Waalitj Marawar, the Crows have recalled Luke Pedlar for Luke Nankervis, while the Eagles replace injured attacking duo Jamie Cripps and Matt Owies with Noah Long and Tyrell Dewar.

Learn More 25:00

SUNDAY, MAY 25

Kuwarna v Waalitj Marawar at Adelaide Oval, 12.40pm ACST

KUWARNA

In: L.Pedlar

Out: L.Nankervis (omitted)

R10 sub: Sam Berry

WAALITJ MARAWAR

In: N.Long, T.Dewar

Out: J.Cripps (knee), M.Owies (calf)

R10 sub: Tom Gross

Narrm v Sydney at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

NARRM

In: J.Lever

Out: T.McDonald (omitted)

R10 sub: Bayley Fritsch

SYDNEY

In: C.Mills, H.McLean, T.Adams

Out: J.McInerney (suspension), J.Amartey (suspension), A.Francis (concussion)

R10 sub: Ollie Florent

Euro-Yroke v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

EURO-YROKE

In: I.Keeler, Z.Jones, H.Clark, H.Boxshall

Out: A.McLennan (omitted), J.Macrae (back), L.Collard (omitted), H.Garcia (omitted)

R10 sub: Tobie Travaglia

GOLD COAST

In: E.Read

Out: N.Moyle (omitted)

R10 sub: David Swallow