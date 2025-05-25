A few new dual-position players have been added to the game

Connor Rozee celebrates a goal during the match between Port Adelaide and Adelaide at Adelaide Oval in round nine, 2025, Picture: Getty Images

THE SECOND of three AFL Fantasy position updates have been confirmed by Champion Data and some new dual-position players (DPP) added to the game.

Players must currently be allocated in a single position in the game to qualify for the position addition. They will have played 35 per cent of time in their new position and have played half of the games (in this case six) to be eligible.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Port Adelaide star Connor Rozee is the headline name of the new DPPs. A switch to half-back has seen the midfielder gain DEF status. The role change has resulted in Fantasy tons in six out of his last seven games at an average of 108. Could he be the No.1 defender for the rest of the year?

Fantasy Draft coaches will be interested in a few midfielders who have also gained defender status.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Bailey Williams from the Western Bulldogs is now a DEF/MID, as is Geelong’s Jack Bowes. You may find Sam Banks available as a free agent. The Tiger has dropped scores of 98, 87 and 110 in the last three weeks and is available in 90 per cent of leagues.

You’re likely to be able to grab Justin McInerney as he is rostered in just 20 per cent of Draft leagues. The Swan is now a MID/FWD and is averaging 76 for the season, a fieldable score for a forward in most leagues.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.